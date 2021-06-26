When the Fourth of July comes around, most likely you are having a picnic. While it is a great time to enjoy favorite summer dishes in the great outdoors, you must be sure to protect your family and friends from foodborne pathogens.
It is easy to get caught up in fun and fireworks; however, those ugly pathogens don't care about fun. One small error can be disastrous! In fact, one in six Americans gets sick every year from foodborne pathogens. Reduce your odds of foodborne illness by following these tips.
Wash your hands before cooking, after handling raw meat and before eating or serving food. Bring hand sanitizer if there is no running water at your picnic site, and rub it all over your hands, including between fingers and around nails.
Your hands aren't the only things you should keep clean. If you're not careful, juices from raw meat and poultry can drip into your cooler, creating a breeding ground for bacteria growth. Before you pack for your picnic, sanitize your cooler and wash reusable bags you'll use to transport food. Pack your food in clean, tightly sealed containers. I have an ice chest for raw meats separate from the drinks and other items.
If you don't have access to running water, be sure to wash fruits and veggies at home first. Wash produce even if you plan on peeling it; bacteria can transfer from the knife or peeler to the edible portion.
Accidentally serving cooked hamburgers on the same plate you used for the raw patties can lead to foodborne illness. Make sure you keep ready-to-eat food such as buns, fruits, vegetables and side dishes away from contaminated serving utensils, too.
The ice chest can't keep food cool enough on its own. Pack your cooler three quarters of the way full of food, reserving a quarter for ice. If possible, chill or freeze foods before packing them in your cooler. Pack cold and hot food separately. Always pack a thermometer and keep an eye on it throughout the day, ensuring it doesn't go above 40 degrees. Transport the cooler in the back seat of your air-conditioned car instead of in your hot trunk.
If you're bringing ice to use in beverages, pack it in a separate sealed bag. Don't put loose ice used to keep food cold in beverages. It could have picked up odorless, invisible bacteria from the surfaces of food containers or other items in the cooler.
Meat needs to be cooked to certain temperatures to control harmful bacteria. Hamburgers should be cooked to a minimum internal temperature of 160 degrees. Chicken breasts and legs must be cooked to at least 165 degrees. Keep perishable picnic food out of the danger zone, which is between 40 and 140 degrees. When food is in the danger zone, bacteria can double every 20 minutes. Unfortunately, you cannot see, smell or taste if a food has harmful bacteria or toxins growing in it. Remove from the cooler only the amount of raw meat that will fit on the grill.
Don't let food sit out more than two hours. If the temperature is 90 degrees or above, food should only sit out for an hour at most. It's easy to lose track of time when you're relaxing outside. Bring a timer or set an alarm on your cell phone to remind you when it's time to put food away. Remember: It's not just meat that can make you sick. All perishable food should be monitored closely, especially egg, potato and tuna salads made with mayonnaise, and anything dairy-based.
Before you pack a picnic, remember these tips to ensure bacteria won't have a place at your table.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.