COLUMN: How to make the most of lime and fertilizer

Editor's note: Garrett Ford, OSU Extension's most recent agriculture educator, was a great asset to the Extension office and is now training to serve the country; he will be missed. In the meantime, OSU Extension will continue to share timely information that he or former OSU Extension Agriculture Educator Roger Williams provided. This article was previously written by Ford.
It's the time of the year that people begin thinking about gardens, lawns and pastures.
Soil pH is a measurement of the acidity or alkalinity of a soil. On the pH scale, 7 is neutral, below 7 is acid, and above 7 is basic or alkaline.
Areas of the state with limited rainfall typically have alkaline soil, while areas like Cherokee County typically have acid soil.
Rainfall and the harvesting of crops also contribute to soil acidity.
Water movement through the soil can remove nutrients such as calcium, magnesium, and potassium and replace them with aluminum and hydrogen.
When this happens, soil pH decreases. Harvesting of crops has its effect on soil acidity development because crops absorb lime-like elements for their nutrients.
When these plants are removed from the field, these lime-like elements are also removed and the net effect is increased soil acidity.
High yielding forages such as Bermudagrass can cause soil acidity to develop faster than with other crops.
Soil pH is important because it affects the availability of nutrients to plants and the activity of soil microorganisms. When the pH falls below 6.0 nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, sulfur, calcium, and magnesium become limited in availability to the plants.
Therefore, maintaining the proper pH for plant production is necessary for the efficient use of fertilizer.
Many factors play an important role in the effectiveness of a lime application. Neutralizing value, particle size and uniformity of application are factors that should be addressed by the grower at the time of application to insure the proper results.
Too often "road grade lime" is purchased at a very low cost. This cheap lime is too coarse to be effective, and the producer is only getting about 20 to 25 percent of the neutralizing effect. In order for lime to be effective it must be ground fine enough that it resembles flour.
Whenever a material is sold in Oklahoma as agricultural lime, it must be accompanied by a guaranteed ECCE document.
Soil type, soil texture, cropping history, soil moisture, and temperature are factors that affect the speed that lime reduces the acidity of a soil.
Under average conditions, it will take 45-60 days for 50 percent of the lime to be used, and six months for 90 percent of the lime to work.
Given the significantly high cost of fertilizer growers may want to re-examine the pH of fields and consider a lime application.
The OSU Extension Offices across the state provide soil testing starting at $10 for a basic soil analysis and recommendation. If you would like to have soil tested, contact the Extension office for instructions.
