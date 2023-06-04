Over the last couple of years Oklahoma has been devastated by extreme weather events.
Weather events are the biggest factor in stressed trees. When trees, or plants in general, are stressed, they become more susceptible to other issues like disease and insect damage. This is typically when homeowners start to worry about their trees.
Get outside and look closely at your trees and make notes, then compare your findings again in a few months. If you do this regularly, hopefully you will see changes in your trees before it’s too late.
Eleven steps in diagnosing decline include:
• Walking completely around the tree, stopping on four sides to note any obvious damage or symptoms on the crown or trunk.
• Use a soil core sampler on four sides of the tree, taking core samples on each side in a zigzag pattern from the trunk to beyond the drip line. This provides information on the soil type and degree of compaction.
• Carefully inspect the trunk on all sides beginning at or below the soil line. If there is no natural root flare, it is worth digging around the base of the tree to find the depth of the fill. Absence of root flare is an indication of a raise in grade. In addition, young trees planted too deeply can rot below the soil line.
• If the trunk has thin bark, use the point of a knife to probe in a spiral pattern from the ground to as high as you can reach. Tiny nicks should reveal bright green, moist tissue just beneath the bark.
• Observe the twig growth extension on four sides of the tree. Comparison of several years growth will indicate how long the tree has been declining. Note the color change in a twig to determine last year’s growth. Also look for a “scar” that encircles the twig between growing seasons. Inspect several twigs for an accurate “picture.”
• Look for bright green, moist tissue just under the bark at several points along the major limbs. Moist wood and good green color at the twig end, but dry wood and tannish-green color nearer the trunk may indicate that the tree is declining from the roots up. The reverse situation would indicate decline from the twigs inward.
• Observe any changes in leaf size and color for clues about possible decline.
• Observe the tree as you walk completely around it in the opposite direction.
• Observe the condition of nearby plants. When unrelated species growing in the same general area are showing similar symptoms, it suggests that a man-made stress is occurring. Unrelated plants do not generally succumb to the same disease or insect.
• Note how the information you have discovered might be affecting the tree. Always look at the whole tree. Don’t focus in on only the damaged parts.
• Remember, diagnosing tree problems is never easy. Keep in mind two major interfering factors when making a diagnosis, such as the lag time between cause and effect with most woody plant problems and the obvious problem could either be the primary problem or a symptom of a more major problem. For example, are the scale insects causing the decline, or is the decline attracting the scale insects?
For more information, visit OSU Fact Sheet HLA-6429 or call your local extension offices.
Jodie Parolini is agriculture educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
