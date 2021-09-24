COLUMN: 'How to' techniques

During the Cherokee County Fair, someone asked me how to chop onions without crying. So, I am writing this article on "how to" techniques in the kitchen.
I will address: how to measure flour, how to measure liquids, how to measure shortening, how to measure sugar, how to measure cut-up ingredients, how to measure butter or margarine, how to measure "tricky" measurements and finally how to cut up onions.
It is important to correctly measure flour for the best baked products. Lightly add it, spoonful by spoonful, into a dry measuring cup until very full. Don't pack it down or you'll have too much. Pull a spatula over the top of the cup to level it off. Remember not to measure flour over the mixing bowl, spilling will throw off your measurement.
Liquid measuring cups are often see-through glass or plastic and have different markings--including cups, pints and ounces--marked on them. To measure liquids, place the liquid measuring cup on a level counter and look through it to see how high the liquid comes in the cup. If you hold the cup up in the air, you won't get an accurate reading.
Syrup and honey are difficult to measure because they stick to the measuring spoon. A helpful hint is to lightly grease or spray the measuring cup or spoon first so the sticky ingredients slide right off.
Salad oil and melted margarine or butter are liquid shortenings and can be measured in the same way as liquids. Measure vegetable shortening by packing it firmly, right to the top of the measuring spoon or cup. Press into cup to remove trapped air. Level off the shortening with flat side of a table knife. To remove shortening from the measuring cup or spoon, use a rubber spatula.
It is important to properly measure sugar to get the best results from the recipe. The recipe may call for granulated sugar, powdered sugar or brown sugar. Each is measured differently.
Granulated sugar is measured by lightly spooning it into a measuring cup and leveling off with a straight edge or spatula.
Powdered sugar is called confectioners' sugar in some recipes. Sometimes it needs to be sifted to remove lumps before measuring. Lightly spoon powdered sugar into a measuring cup and level off for correct measurement.
Brown sugar is measured differently. Pack brown sugar into the measuring cup with the back of a spoon, then level off. It will hold its shape when turned over into the bowl.
Measuring cut-up ingredients--chopped, minced or diced--can be confusing. Should you measure them before you cut them up or after? The answer depends on how the ingredient is written. Does the recipe say "1 cup nuts, chopped," or "1 cup chopped nuts"? "1 cup nuts, chopped," means you pour the large nut pieces into a dry measuring cup, take them out and chop them up for your recipe. "1 cup chopped nuts" means you chop the nuts first and then put them in the cup to measure. The same applies to ingredients that call for mincing or dicing.
Look for margarine and butter in the dairy case at the store. One stick of margarine or butter equals 1/2 cup. The wrapping is usually marked off in tablespoons for measuring smaller amounts. With a sharp knife, cut off the number of tablespoons needed in the recipe. If the wrapper does not have these markings, pack the margarine firmly, right to the top of the measuring spoon or cup and level off with a table knife. Whipped versions of butter and margarine should not be used for cooking or baking because air has been added for volume; you would not get a correct measurement. The same is true for reduced-fat butter and margarine because they have added moisture.
Some measurements are tricky and not very clear. How much is a "pinch" or a "dash?" When a recipe calls for a dash, fill your 1/8 teaspoon about half-full and add that. If you don't have a 1/8 teaspoon, just sprinkle a tiny amount of cinnamon, for example, into the palm of your hand and add that. A pinch of something is exactly that: a pinch between your thumb and forefinger. A rounded or heaping spoonful calls for a spoonful that isn't leveled off and makes a little hill above the edge of the spoon or cup. A scant spoonful means the measure is just a little less than the specific measure.
The word dice means to cut into tiny cubes and the most common complaint about dicing onions is the "crying" that happens when onions are cut. To stop your eyes from watering when dicing raw onions, try putting the onion in the freezer for 10 minutes or in the fridge for 1 hour before dicing. It's the acid in the onion that makes you cry. Using a very sharp knife might also help you avoid the tears.
There are few steps involved in dicing an onion and the first one is to peel off the outer skin with a paring knife. Cut the onion in half lengthwise and lay the cut side down on a clean cutting board. The bottom of the onion is the end with the small roots sticking out. Slice off the top or stem and throw it away. Don't cut the root end off--it helps hold the onion together as you cut. Make a series of evenly spaced, parallel, lengthwise cuts up to the root. The closer together the cuts, the finer the dice will be. Next, turn your knife sideways and make two or three slices, parallel to the cutting board, toward the root end, but not all the way through. The final step is to make even cross-wise cuts all the way through from top to bottom. The onion will fall in tiny pieces. Throw away the very bottom or the root end.
Heather Winn is the family and consumer sciences educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
