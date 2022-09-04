COLUMN: How to use layering propagation

Layering is a form of plant propagation where the new plant is partially attached to the stock plant, while it creates new roots for a new plant.
Layering is a form of asexual propagation that does not require any special tools or controlled environments to encourage rooting. This technique can easily be accomplished by home gardeners. Many gardeners may be interested in creating new plants from their favorite shrub, vine, or house plant to plant someplace else on their property or to give to friends or family. It is important to remember many new cultivars may be under patent protection that prevent the propagation and distribution of those plants.
There are five different types of layering: tip, simple, mound, air, and compound/serpentine.
Tip layering is a flexible stem or cane of the current season's growth being bent to the soil surface, where the shoot tip is buried in a hole. This is then held down by stakes and covered with media or soil. This works well on members of the genus Rubus L., such as blackberries and raspberries.
Simple layering is very similar to tip layering. Instead of just the tip getting buried, you leave about a 6- to 12-inch section with the shoot tip above ground. This method is good for climbing roses, honeysuckle, boxwood, and jasmine.
Compound or serpentine layering is once again very similar to the two methods described above, only this time you are burying a section of the stem at several points along it leaving the stem in between uncovered. This is best used on vine-like plants, such as pothos or ivy.
Mound layering is when soil or substrates are put around the base of the plant a few weeks or months until roots develop. Soil should be placed around the plant up to half of its height. Once roots have developed, you can cut the shoots from the main stem and you have a new plant. This method is usually used by plants at nurseries to propagate dwarf rootstocks for grafting purposes. If you want to try this at home, try mounding some soil around the base of your tomato plant.
With all the other methods above, we brought the plant down to the soil. With air layering we are bringing the soil up to the plant. You'll want to find a branch about midway up the trunk that is 1 to 2 inches in diameter. Then you'll make a vertical cut in the upper parts of the stem along with two horizontal cuts at the top and bottom of the vertical one. Then peel off the bark around the entire circumference of that area of the stem. You can apply rooting hormones for quicker rooting. Then cover the cut area with moist peat moss and plastic wrap and secure it to the branch using rubber bands or twist ties. The peat moss allows the roots a substrate to grow into and the plastic wrap allows for the moisture to stay relatively high.
You may have to remove the wrap and spray the moss down if it starts to dry out. Once the plant sets roots and you can see it penetrate the peat moss from all sides, you can cut off the plant just below the roots making sure not to damage them. You can try this on rubber plant, croton, dumb cane, azaleas, and magnolias.
To improve layering success, you can wound the plant to promote adventitious root formation. Make slanting cuts on the bottom of the stems that are less than half the diameter. This will promote the accumulation of auxin and induce root formation.
Jodie Parolini is agriculture educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
