COLUMN: I wish for peace on earth, goodwill to men

Another fall semester is winding down, and we will soon close out 2022. From many accounts, this has been a great semester, and optimism about the spring is high.
I am encouraged by the renewed engagement of our students and the participation levels of students and the community at countless events. I hope you have also felt the excitement and perhaps normalcy.
On Nov. 29, NSU hosted the 30th Annual Lights On event at Seminary Hall. This is a wonderful holiday tradition in Tahlequah, and for the first time since 2019, it was great to see the hill in front of Seminary Hall again lined with folks eager to enjoy Christmas songs, watch dancers perform, and see Santa Claus. Later that evening, we were treated to the Good Yule Program in the Center for Performing Arts. Another fine example of our strong town-and-gown relationship.
A few days ago, thousands of us gathered for two very important celebrations of accomplishment – NSU Commencement. Approximately 475 of the 650 eligible degree candidates joined us, along with their families. It was great to celebrate all our graduates’ hard work, investment, sacrifice, tenacity, and accomplishments. The Event Center looked spectacular, dressed in the colors of Christmas – green and red. Congratulations graduates.
Celebrations and traditions are essential. This holiday season is a special time when we gather for both. Whether it is due to nostalgia or age, I can’t help but reflect on Christmases past. I miss the early breakfasts with my paternal grandparents and hard candy and fruit/nut sacks under the tree. Sometimes everything carefully placed in the sacks became stuck together when the stove in the front room melted the ribbon candy. I miss the whistle-stops of going to great-grandparents and grandparents’ homes and gathering with extended family. The traditional meal, finding neat stuff in stockings, and “if you can wait a year, you can wait a day” so gifts are opened only on Christmas Day. We still enjoy some of the same traditions, and I am passing them on to my grandchildren, Connor and Chloe.
There have been numerous very real distractions over the past 12 months. We just endured one of the ugliest mid-term elections in our state and nation due to extreme rhetoric and dark money expenditures. We must be vigilant about our health, and try to avoid or minimize the effects of COVID-19, the flu, RSV, etc. We have reason to be concerned about inflation and the war in Ukraine. Perhaps this reality pushes us to think about celebrations, traditions, and childhood. Let’s give ourselves a break and embrace the magic of the season.
Let me conclude with a brief story about one of the most well-known and often-sung Christmas Carols – "It Came Upon a Midnight Clear." It was written by a gentleman who had lost his dream job due to serious health challenges. These challenges led to what appears to have been an emotional/cognitive breakdown followed by depression. The writer was also concerned about world events, including the Gold Rush in California, the war between the U.S. and Mexico, the passage of fugitive slave laws, and the swirling storm clouds that ultimately erupted into the Civil War.
It is fair to say that Edmund H. Sears had good reason to be concerned, as he looked around in Dec. 1849 when he wrote the five stanzas of a poem that a year later was put to music. His writing helped pull him from a bad place to a much better place. His words, “It came upon the midnight clear, that glorious song of old, from angels bending near the earth to touch their harps of gold; Peace on the earth, goodwill to men, from heaven’s all gracious king, the world in solemn stillness lay, to hear the angels sing.”
The final verse reads, “when peace shall over all the earth its ancient splendors fling, and the whole world send back the song which now the angels sing.”
Peace on earth and goodwill to men are as relevant in 2023 as they were in 1849. I wish for both.
Steve Turner is the president of Northeastern State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.