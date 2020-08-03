An invasive species is an organism that is non-native to a region and whose introduction to a region causes or is likely to cause economic harm, environmental harm, or harm to human health.
The term "invasive" is used for most aggressive species. These species grow and reproduce rapidly, causing major disturbances to the areas in which they are present. Invasive species can include seeds, eggs, spores, or other propagules and if introduced to an area and left uncontrolled, they can and will limit land use now and well into the future.
If you have ever traveled to or through the deep southern U.S. and noticed the dense, viney growth that covers large swaths of roadside forest, buildings, billboards, etc., that is kudzu (Pueraria montana) which is one of the most invasive and notorious species ever brought to the United States. It was originally brought here from China to help control erosion in the early 1900s, and it has since become nothing but a nuisance.
It is so deadly because it smothers native plant life by engulfing it in a large, dense blanket of leaves, essentially preventing other plants from capturing any light. It can grow up to 1 foot in a day and has a massive root system that can be up to six times the size of the above-ground plant parts. Municipalities and the Departments of Transportation in Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, and the Carolinas spend millions of dollars each year in controlling the growth of kudzu to prevent further spread, but are unable to fully eradicate the species, leaving afflicted lands fully useless.
Currently, several individuals throughout many states have been receiving unsolicited seeds from an unknown source that are postmarked as "China Post" beside some sort of Mandarin script. While I hope this is simply someone's sick sense of humor playing a practical joke, we are currently unsure of the intent of these seeds.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture warns that it is entirely possible that the seeds are capable of being another invasive species that is capable of threatening United States agricultural production. Whatever the case, we caution all of those who are receiving these seeds to contact the Cherokee County OSU Extension Office and bring them in immediately. The office is at 908 S. College Ave. and the number is 918-456-6163.
Do not plant them. The USDA would like to collect all seeds and their packaging to determine the source, as well as the plant material and intent.
Garrett Ford is an agriculture educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
