Tahlequah Public Schools recognizes that a child’s education is a responsibility shared by parents, families, schools, and the community. Creating positive, home, school, and community partnerships is essential to carrying out the shared responsibility necessary to improve schools and reinforce the importance of academic achievement.
Open communication between home and school is essential for student success. Parents should learn everything they can about their child’s school. Visit the website, Facebook, ask for a handbook, or even schedule an appointment to meet with the teacher during their planning time. When families are engaged, partnerships are created that have a common focus: helping children grow and thrive.
One way for parents to keep up with their students’ grades is by accessing our Wengage parent portal. Please contact your child’s school office if you would like your password to access your child’s grades.
Another way for families to be involved in their child’s school is to attend the different family nights that go on throughout the year. Our schools offer all different types of family nights. Community Hero nights, literacy evenings, specialty topics such as the dangers of vaping and social media dangers have gone on, as well. You can check specifically with your child’s school on different events throughout the year. Families from all schools are always invited to every event.
TPS is partnering with many different community organizations to provide resources for our students and families to ultimately improve student achievement. One of these resources is our food pantry at Tahlequah High School that is open to the public. You do not have to be enrolled with TPS to use this service.
Students can access the pantry by self-referral or parents/guardians may call for an appointment. There are no restrictions on qualifying for this service. Anyone in need will be served. This food pantry is in the THS Administration Building. You may call 918-458-4150 and ask for Mrs. Davenport to schedule an appointment. Any child or family can use this resource as often as needed. If we have a family that is utilizing the resource excessively, we will determine what barriers they are experiencing and attempt to remove those barriers.
Many community organizations work with Tahlequah Public Schools to provide food for students who are on the backpack program. They even help to provide extra food for several students over Thanksgiving Break and Christmas Break. We appreciate the community partnerships to provide this food for our students.
Without community partners TPS would not be able to ROAR: Remove obstacles achieve results. We will continue to build partnerships throughout the community in order to remove barriers so that our students can become successful.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
