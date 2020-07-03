Gardening is a year-round activity and the upcoming weekend holiday - or any holiday, for that matter - will never change that. Some of the best-quality garden vegetables are produced and harvested during the fall season when warm, sunny days are followed by cool, humid nights - which allows for more of the energy manufactured by the plant to become a high-quality vegetable product.
A successful fall garden begins much earlier than the fall season, however, and the Fourth of July indicates just that. My Granny used to say you should "plant a Good Friday garden and your fields will be knee high by Fourth of July." That means your summer vegetable garden should be flourishing and in full swing right now, but you should soon be planning and prepping your fall garden.
There is a lot that goes into working any garden, so careful consideration should always be had. Factors to consider are soil preparation, available space, and crop selection and variety.
Ensure that your soils are ready to produce another round of produce for you by soil testing and amending as necessary, or use a traditional three-field rotation system to guarantee your soil's health: one field for spring/summer crops, one for fall crops, and one left fallow.
The selection of crops for your fall garden will be influenced by what is presently in the garden and producing, preference, available space, available water, and crops adapted for fall production. Some crops that were planted in the spring garden that may continue producing into the late summer and early fall are tomato, okra, pepper, sweet potato, and cowpea. Others that you may consider for your fall garden could be eggplant, pumpkin, winter squash, and lima beans.
Be sure to pick crops that can endure the brutal heat of the late summer. Climatic conditions of July and August involve high soil temperature, high light intensity, and rapid drying of the soil, resulting in an increase in the problems of obtaining a uniform crop stand. Due to the heightened intensity of the sun and heat, a few extra measures may be in order to establish your fall garden. This might include shade covering over your rows when seeded and more frequent irrigation. After seedling germination, be sure to mulch the garden beds to help decrease soil temperatures and increase moisture retention.
Vegetables grown in the fall will not only provide fresh produce for the season, but also provide quantities that can be harvested and stored for use in the months following fall frosts and freezes, and you may just grow that first-place pumpkin or squash.
For more information refer to OSU Cooperative Extension publication HLA-6009 or contact the Cherokee County OSU Extension Office.
Garrett Ford is an agriculture educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
