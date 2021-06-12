Now that summer has arrived, sunscreen is not the only essential tool needed. In extreme heat, adequate fluids are especially important because dehydration can be a major life-threatening problem. Children, older adults and people who work or are physically active outside for extended periods of time are particularly at risk for dehydration.
Signs of dehydration include thirst, dry mouth and flushed skin. A dehydrated person may have a headache or feel weak and confused. The urine may be amber colored and the urine volume may be unusually low. Recognizing signs of dehydration early is critical because serious dehydration can cause coma or death.
Most people tend to underestimate how much fluid they need to replace water lost due to prolonged exposure to extreme heat. They often gauge their feeling of thirst with needing liquid. Unfortunately, thirst is not a good indication of fluid need because the onset of thirst lags behind the body's need for water. Adults are commonly encouraged to get at least 6 cups to 8 cups of fluid daily. This is in addition to what they get from solid foods.
Beverages are the main source of fluids in the diet. Some drinks also contain nutrients and calories. In fact, fluid intake can account for about 20 percent of total calories.
Sugar-sweetened beverages are the leading source of calories in a person's diet. Calories and nutrients are important to consider when choosing a source of hydration. Calorie-free beverages, particularly water, or other drinks that provide important nutrients, such as low-fat milk and 100 percent juice, should be the main liquids consumed. Even then, milk and 100 percent juice should be consumed within recommended amounts and calorie limits.
Drinks with added sugars may quench your thirst for the time being, but they provide a lot of extra calories without key nutrients. Additional fluids are needed for outside activities, especially under conditions of extreme heat and humidity. For outside activities lasting less than an hour, an extra cup or two of water should be enough. For extended strenuous outside activities, additional fluid needs to be consumed before, during and after time in the sun.
Guidelines for fluid intake for extended strenuous outside activities include 2 cups to 3 cups of fluid about two or three hours before the activity, plus up to an addition 2 cups of fluid about 15 minutes before the activity. It's a good idea to drink small amounts of fluid, about one-half to 1 cup, every 15 minutes to 20 minutes of outdoor, strenuous activity. After outside activity, fluid should be consumed to replace weight lost. A tip for replacing water lost is to weigh before and after outside active. A general guide is 2 cups of fluid are needed to replace every pound lost.
For activities lasting less than one hour, plain cool water is best for replacing body water because it can be absorbed quickly. For strenuous outside activities lasting more than one hour where perspiration occurs, water by itself may not be enough. A person can be dehydrated even if they are consuming fluid if they have lost electrolytes through perspiration. Consuming a combination of water and fluids containing electrolytes, such as sports drinks may be needed for rehydration.
For more information or to schedule a program locally about financial management, nutrition, health & wellness, parenting education, OHCE contact Heather Winn, at the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County by phone at 918-456-6163 or e-mail at heather.winn@okstate.edu.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.