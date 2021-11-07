COLUMN: It's time for fall cleanup, mulching

Right now, as plants around the home and garden go dormant or are killed off by colder temperatures, it is a good time to do some fall cleaning and landscaping. This means you can collect fallen debris, cover your beds with mulch, and put away the mower and string trimmer for the year.
Leaves falling from trees are a good mulching material or can be used to add organic material to your compost pile. In wooded areas where there is little understory growth, it is likely best to leave the leaves to decay naturally. If there are groundcovers or turfgrasses growing in the area, it is best to remove the leaves and use them as mulch or compost
Landscape debris - leaf litter, downed twigs, or branches, etc. - can be used whole or chipped before being used as a mulch. Mulches protect soils from compaction and erosion during the wet winter months. They also provide a little insulation for the root zone of your plants. Landscape debris should be chipped or ground up before being used in compost. Doing so increases the speed and efficiency of the composting process.
If plants have been plagued with diseases and insects, it may be best to discard any fallen leaf or limb tissue from them or to remove them completely from the garden by digging and burning them. Infected debris that remains in the landscape will only become a source for infection next year. The best way to avoid infection during the growing season is to ensure that all plants are properly maintained through fertilization, irrigation, and management.
Sanitation is an important step in reducing outbreaks of pest problems. A good example is the twigs that frequently fall from pecan trees. It is very possible they are infected with the larvae of a twig girdler. Larvae overwinter in the dead twigs, eventually pupating in the twig and emerging as an adult next summer.
Another good example is the foliar disease known as maple leaf anthracnose that overwinters on dead leaves and debris only to spread to new plant growth the following spring. Removing these organisms from your garden with proper fall maintenance will reduce the chances of them recurring the following year.
Those interested in learning about composting can come by the Cherokee County OSU Extension office, 908 S. College Ave., on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 6:30 p.m. The Cherokee County OHCE group, Aprons and Lace, will be hosting the meeting. Contact the Cherokee County OSU Extension office at 918-456-6163 for questions.
Garrett Ford is the agriculture educator for the Cherokee County OSU Extension office.
