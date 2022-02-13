COLUMN: It's time to prepare for spring season

With winter's end quickly approaching, it is getting close to the time where you should begin to germinate vegetable seeds indoors for transplant into the garden in spring.
You do not have to germinate seeds indoors to have garden success, but allowing the seedlings to develop early will give them some cold resistance in the event of a late frost and can provide you with some early season vegetables also. There are seed starting kits available at retail that come with peat pellets or plugs that are great, but you can also use 4-inch pots and generic potting soil if you have some laying around.
By the time Easter is here, you should have some good growth in your vegetable seedlings but what about if you started them in mid-March rather than mid-February? How do you know if they are ready for transplant to the garden?
The first sign you are looking for are "true leaves." When seedlings emerge, they unfold a small pair of round leaves. These are referred to as "seed leaves" or "cotyledons." These are part of the seed, and as it germinates, they unfold and begin photosynthesis to provide the plant with energy and give it a jumpstart to grow roots and true leaves.
The "true leaves" are the first set of leaves that resemble the plant's species and should be used for identification. You will be able to easily tell the difference when they emerge. When the seedling has developed true leaves, you know your seedlings are growing well, as they will have developed some decent root growth at this point also. Depending on how you started your seedlings, you may want to wait until they have a couple of sets of true leaves before transplanting them. Of course, you should wait on the weather, too.
If the seedlings are growing in a larger container, like a 4-inch pot, you can let them grow until you are sure there is no chance of a late frost. If they are growing in a peat pellet or plug and you start them this month, you may need to pot them until it is time to plant them outside. You may need to use a water-soluble fertilizer to keep these potted seedlings nourished before moving them outdoors in April.
If you have questions regarding seed starting materials, seed selection, or starting a vegetable garden call the Cherokee County OSU Extension office at 918-456-6163.
Garrett Ford is agriculture educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
