COLUMN: It's time to roast your veggies

Growing up on a farm, we used to jar vegetables when I was young. For most of my younger life, this meant most of my vegetables were served hot and moist. When you open a jar filled with garden produce, the vegetables are usually soft from the liquid and the canning process, so that was how we ate them. There is a reason why I never liked eating them.
I have changed my status to vegetable "lover" by using a different cooking method: roasting. What a difference roasting makes to taste and appearance of a vegetable. Mothers, take note of this for picky eaters. Introduce roasted vegetables to your family if you are stuck in a rut of opening a can or jar of mushy veggies. You will have lots of happy people when they smell those aromas coming from the grill or kitchen.
Roasting is a little more time-consuming than boiling or microwaving a vegetable, but the extra minutes are worth the effort. Roasting vegetables caramelizes the outside of the veggie, giving it a sweet, but crispy, taste. First, cut the vegetables down to bite-sized pieces, then toss with your favorite oil or seasoned oil mixture. Generally, a tablespoon or two of oil will suffice, unless you have a lot of veggies to roast. The oil helps the vegetables crisp up while roasting and adds a rich flavor. I like to use olive oil when roasting vegetables, but any oil will work. Use a couple of large spoons to mix or stick your (clean) hands into the bowl and combine until everything is evenly coated.
If you are roasting in the oven, spread the vegetables onto a baking sheet that's been lightly coated with cooking spray. They need lots of space, so use two baking sheets if necessary. Crowding will make the vegetables steam instead of roast. Once the veggies are on the baking sheet, sprinkle with a little seasoning: salt, pepper, or other herbs. I like to use sea salt for an extra crunch. Make sure the oven is good and hot before you put the vegetables in to roast; 425 degrees is ideal for roasting most vegetables. If the oven temperature is too low, the vegetables will overcook before they've had a chance to brown. Roast your vegetables until they are tender enough to pierce with a fork. Don't worry if you see charred bits. Those crispy brown bits are the best part!
Cooking times are for roasting vegetables at 425 degrees are listed.
• Root vegetables (beets, potatoes, carrots): 30-45 minutes, depending on how small you cut them.
• Winter squash (butternut squash, acorn squash): 20 to 60 minutes, depending on how small you cut them.
• Crucifers (broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts): 15-25 minutes.
• Soft vegetables (zucchini, summer squash, bell peppers): 10-20 minutes.
• Thin vegetables (asparagus, green beans): 10 to 20 minutes.
• Onions: 30 to 45 minutes, depending on how crispy you like them.
• Tomatoes: 15-20 minutes.
Since vegetables don't come into contact with water during steaming, more vitamins are retained. Dry cooking methods such as grilling, roasting, and stir-frying retain a greater amount of nutrients than boiling. Boiling and pressure-cooking lead to the greatest antioxidant losses.
Heather Winn is a family and consumer sciences educator for Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
