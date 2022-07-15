COLUMN: Jam or jelly: What's the difference?

Sweet fruit products like jelly, jam, preserves, conserves, and marmalades are jellied, or thickened, and preserved by sugar. The differences between the fruit products are categorized by the way they are prepared, proportions of fruit, pectin, acid, and sugar in the mixture and the method of cooking.
Jelly is prepared by cooking fruit juice and sugar. Jelly is firmer than jam. Jam is thicker than jelly and is prepared by cooking crushed or chopped fruit and sugar. Jam will hold its shape. Preserves are small, uniform pieces of fruit in a clear gelled syrup. Conserves are jam-like, but are made with a combination of fruits and include nuts, raisins, or coconut. Marmalades are soft fruit jellies that contain little pieces of fruit, usually a citrus fruit. The components of jams and jellies include fruit, pectin, acidity, and sugar.
Fruit is the source of flavor, color, acid, and pectin for jams and jellies. Fruit products can be made from one fruit or a combination of fruits. Pectin is a substance that acts as a setting agent in jams and jellies when it is combined with acid and sugar. Mixing the correct ratio of fruit, pectin, acid, and sugar is critical to the outcome of your jam or jelly. All fruits contain some amount of pectin, but some contain more than others. The amount of pectin in a fruit also varies based on the ripeness of the produce.
If a fruit is low in pectin, liquid or powdered pectin may need to be added to achieve the correct consistency. Acidity is another variable that affects gel formation. If there is too little acid the product will not set. If there is too much acid the gel will lose liquid. Acidic ingredients, like lemon juice, are added to fruits low in acid. In jams and jellies, sugar preserves the fruit, provides flavor, and helps with gel formation. Cane or beet sugars are best for jams and jellies. Sugar also acts as a preservative, which helps prevent the growth of microorganisms.
For a reduced sugar jam or jelly, concentrated fruit pulp and modified pectin are used. Reduced sugar recipes must be processed longer to prevent spoilage and may not have as long of a shelf life as full sugar jams and jellies.
Jams and jellies can be made using two methods: no added pectin or added pectin. Jams are made with fully ripe fruit with naturally high levels of pectin, while jellies are made with one-fourth under ripe and three-fourths ripe. For jellies, cooking the peels and cores with the fruit will add pectin and increase jelly firmness. Jellies or jams made with either liquid or powdered pectin require less cooking, and, typically, result in a strong, natural fruit flavor. The combination of ingredients depends on the type of pectin used. It’s important to follow the directions for different fruits provided with the packaged pectin.
Freezer jams are an option that requires little equipment, time, and no cooking. It is recommended to use a commercial pectin, which includes recipes for freezer jam. Follow an evidence-based recipe, and do not reduce sugar. Some recipes may require jam to stand at room temperature for 24 hours, while others will instruct you to freeze right after jam is made.
Regardless of whether you use a jelly or jam recipe with added pectin or no added pectin, all jams and jellies must be processed in a water bath canner. Once processing is complete, make sure the seal is secured properly. To do this, press down in the middle of the lid with a finger. If the lid pops back up when the finger is lifted, the jar is not sealed. Using the bottom of a tablespoon, tap the lid. A high pitch sound signals the jar is sealed. If not sealed properly, a dull sound will be produced. If jars are found with improper seals, they can be reprocessed up to 24 hours past their original processing time. Simply replace the original lid with a new lid and reprocess.
For best quality, jams and jellies should be used within a year. After opening, store in the refrigerator for up to one month.
I have scheduled a canning class, including hot water bath and pressure canning processes, on July 26, if you are interested in learning more about canning. If you would like to schedule a program locally concerning financial management, nutrition, health & wellness, parenting education, OHCE contact Heather Winn, at the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County by phone at 918-456-6163 or e-mail at heather.winn@okstate.edu.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
