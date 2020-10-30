For those pet owners whose animals spend a good deal of time romping in the back yard or passing the time in a patch of sunshine on the deck, the arrival of winter may be a rude awakening for those furry friends.
The weather we have been experiencing this week, and the fact that I am a pet owner, prompted my choice for this article. It is time to make sure your pets are well-cared for when the temperatures begin to fall.
As pretty and soft as your pet’s fur is, it isn’t necessarily the perfect insulator, especially when the temperatures are extreme or when the fur gets wet. Compare it to being outside wearing a T-shirt when it’s below freezing. Your pet’s toes, nose and ears are especially susceptible to winter weather, too.
If you suspect your pet has frostbite, cover the animals with warm towels. Gently pat dry the affected area and contact your veterinarian. While winter weather can be hard on any pet, very young animals, as well as older dogs and cats, should not be kept outdoors. Young pets simply do not have the fat, metabolism or the full fur coat they need to stay warm.
The best option for pet safety during the winter is to keep them indoors. If your pet is a full-time outdoors animal, it is imperative to provide adequate shelter from the elements. A covered enclosure with blankets or clean hay, straw, or cedar shavings is a must. Another option is a heated floor mat. Check with your local pet store to see what is available. Try to face the opening of the shelter away from the wind. Also, if it rains and the bedding gets wet, replace it with dry bedding. Wet bedding can grow bacteria and mold, which are not healthy for your pet.
It is no secret exercise is good for both humans and their pets. For those who enjoy a nice walk with your pet, sidewalks and walking trails are likely to have been salted if there is ice or snow on the ground. While this is beneficial for humans to help keep them from slipping and sliding, salt can cause irritation on an animal’s foot pads.
Because it takes a few more calories to keep warm in the winter, your pet may need a little extra food. For pets who stay outside, make sure the water in their water bowl is not frozen. Winter weather will mean your pets require a little extra care to ensure their safety.
For more information about financial management, health and wellness, parenting or to schedule a program in the family and consumer sciences area, contact the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County by phone at 918-456-6163.
Heather Winn is a family and consumer sciences educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
