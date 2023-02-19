Butterflies and moths are some of our most beautiful insects.
Their striking colors, patterns, and behavior add to the aesthetics of our landscapes. They allow for closer and easier observation than many other species of wildlife. With a few exceptions, moths are active primarily at night while butterflies are active during the day.
Butterflies and moths are important pollinators, with some species only pollinating a single plant species. Additionally, butterflies and moths are an essential part of the diets of many songbirds, bats, reptiles, and amphibians, which depend on insects to survive.
The best way to conserve butterflies and moths is to provide habitat for them, which includes sources of nectar for adults, and food plants for larvae. Nectar plants should be planted in large groups according to color. Butterflies recognize the blooms more quickly this way.
Also, it is wise to select nectar plants that bloom at different times, so that a continuous food source is provided throughout the growing season. Most larvae do not feed on the same plants as adults; therefore, provide plants that are attractive to females for oviposition - egg laying. Some larval host plants include vegetable and herb crops, such as tomato, cabbage, dill, or fennel.
When landscaping to attract butterflies and moths, keep in mind these principles for formulating your garden plan. Be sure to mix perennials and annuals. Annuals bloom for one season only and may have delayed blooming if grown from seed. Perennials, however, already have established roots and tend to bloom within a predictable time frame.
Some perennials may be annuals if they cannot survive the winter temperatures in your area. Winter mulching may provide the extra protection they need from the cold. When possible, include at least three plants that bloom during early, middle, and late season. Use mostly native plants, which are beautiful, well adapted to the region in which they grow, and can help provide habitat for many regional pollinators and other beneficial insects. Native seeds perform better if planted during the fall and winter.
It may be more economical to plant seeds than established plants if working with larger areas. However, some plants, such as milkweeds, are difficult to establish from seed and are better purchased as an established plant.
When buying plants, be careful that the plants have not been treated with neonicotinoids - a class of insecticides known to be harmful to pollinators.
If you want to expand your butterfly/moth garden to benefit other pollinators, such as our native wild bees, consider leaving hollow-stemmed plants, like sunflowers, standing through the winter, as bees often overwinter in these. Leaving some bare ground can benefit ground-nesting bees and wasps.
Jodie Parolini is agriculture educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.