Designing a garden space for your property can sometimes be overwhelming.
Without a proper plan, its hard to find a place to even start at. However, we can go through a few simple steps to make designing a functional garden space, a little bit easier.
Before I get started, I do want to give all credit for the information below to Dr. Lisa Orgler at Iowa State University. She is an incredible professor and makes designing a garden space much easier through her publications.
First and foremost, we have to pick a theme for our garden. A theme can be anything you want it to be. It can be a focused on a certain color — maybe you want orange and black to cheer on your favorite college team — your favorite food, your favorite movie, a special travel memory, your favorite time period, the possibilities are endless.
Once you have a theme in mind, I want you to challenge yourself by writing down anything related to that topic for one to two minutes. I like to set a timer for at least one minute and do nothing else but write down what comes to mind, including questions, when I think of my theme. For example, if you picked Oklahoma State University as your theme, in that one minute you may write down cowboy, pistol, western, hat, extension, largest student union, and so on. This list can also include random questions that come into mind, such as how many square feet is OSU’s student union, why did they pick a cowboy to be their mascot, when did it become a land grant university, and so on.
You are now going to do research with all the ideas and questions that you came up with in the previous step. If you find something that interests you while researching then feel free to go down that path to see where it leads. This doesn’t have to be a fully fledged book report, but write down bullet points, draw pictures, and compile photos to get your point across. The research step is usually overlooked, but the more you know about your theme the easier the rest of the designing process will be.
Finally, we will translate all of our research to its physical form. This will include color, structure, furniture, and plants. Color is a great place to start out because it will help you pick out your plants, furniture, and any other decorations you will place in your garden. Once you have that all compiled together, we can now start laying out our materials and trying out different styles.
For more information on this topic above and to hear about the 2023 Oklahoma Proven plants, join the Aprons and Lace OHCE County Resource Management Committee on May 9 at 6:30 pm at the Cherokee County Community Building.
Jodie Parolini is agriculture educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
