COLUMN: Language has economy, clarity conudrum

Welcome to “Grammar Dog.”
“They say” begins many a saying that may or may not be true. They say most people are interested in language. Well, they should be; they use a lot of language. Are you one of them?
Like most people, I am interested in our beloved mother tongue, and as a former Northeastern State University English professor, I am coming out of retirement to take up the noble task of fighting, as Don Quixote would do, against bad grammar.
Actually, in this column, I will be writing about more than grammar, for our language offers a plethora of interesting topics, such as, dealing with spelling chaos, where to put commas, alien contributions to the language, being sociable in language usage, developing a good style with grammar, vocabulary development with morphemes – all these and how to deal with registers.
So let us begin.
Did you ever wonder why some people use that awful, disgusting word “ain’t”? For example, you say, “I do not have any bananas,” but my good buddy Goofus says, “I ain’t got no ‘naners.” Who is more efficient? Goofus says in only six syllables what you say in nine syllables. He saves time, saves effort.
Consider another example. Who saves more time and effort? The person who says, “Said ‘e’d be ‘ere,” or the citizen who says, “He said that he would be here”?
Linguists theorize that two forces are at work in our efforts to communicate through language: efficiency and explicitness, or to put it another way, economy of expression and clarity of expression. Most of us are just more likely interested in saying what we have to say in as few words as possible, with as little effort as possible. However, if we carry economy too far, we might end up with “Uh, you know what I mean,” but we probably wouldn’t know what you mean because you weren’t clear enough, not explicit enough.
In face-to-face conversation between friends, people who share context can be very efficient because they know enough about each other to almost be able to anticipate how the other person will use the mother tongue. Now guess when more explicitness, more clarity is required.
The less shared context, the more clarity is required. For examples, consider the differences between acquaintances, people you meet while shopping, strangers, the audience you are addressing on graduation day, or your audience when you write. For many people, writing’s need for clarity is the most difficult kind of communication to master. Writing home to mom is probably not difficult, but writing for an English teacher might be. Writing for an audience that is unknown to you is the most demanding.
Consider Elmira, who wrote on Facebook, “Visiting relatives can be a disaster.” Did she mean that making visits to relatives can be a disaster or that receiving relatives’ visits can be a disaster?
So the next time your children or grandchildren ask why they have to study English, you might answer with what I have just tried to explain: the economy versus clarity conundrum.
Bob McQuitty is a professor emeritus from NSU with an interest in the American language.
