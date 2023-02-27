COLUMN: Legislative champions should invest cash in core services

The first session of the 59th Oklahoma Legislature began on Feb. 6.
More than 3,000 bills and joint resolutions were filed by the 101 members of the House and 48 members of the Senate. The bills have been assigned to committees within the chamber of origin, and the chair will decide whether to hear the bill. The first deadline is Friday, Feb. 25, when, generally speaking, a bill must have passed out of committee to remain alive.
Oklahoma, like many states, is in a position of having a significant amount of cash reserves. It seems there is about $3.9 billion. Texas is reporting surplus revenue of about $33 billion. Oklahoma's revenue is significant, considering the entire FY '23 State Budget is $10.6 billion when you combine general appropriations with direct appropriations. In other words, legislators have cash - tax dollars - equal to about 37% of the current budget to reinvest.
I have spent time at the Capitol this session, meeting with several legislators about bills and sharing the goals and needs of Northeastern State University. One of our biggest goals is to increase the number of workforce-ready graduates to fill the gaps in critical occupations. One of our biggest needs is to restore operational funds cut in FY's '16, '17, and '18. NSU's base state appropriation in FY '15 was $37,109,185. Our base appropriation for the current year is $28,822,049. We remember severe revenue failures that resulted in cuts to many state agencies, especially higher education. Fortunately, many legislators serving during FY '16-'18 continue to serve today. They have not forgotten the devastating impact of significant budget cuts on core services like education, public health, and public safety. They felt the pain and do not want to experience that hardship again.
However, it seems suddenly gained wealth can create hardships, just as suddenly gained poverty can. There are calls to reduce taxes, create more savings accounts, increase the ceilings on existing savings accounts and other ideas that do not restore or increase funding to core functions and services. I hope the legislative champions who experienced revenue reductions in past years will be allowed to share their wisdom and be heard. Chancellor Allison Garrett and the Oklahoma State Regents have requested $986 million in funding for FY '24, which reflects an increase of $105.1 million or 11.9% over the FY '23 adjusted appropriation of $880.9 million. The budget request highlights four key areas: scholarships, critical workforce initiatives, performance-based funding allocations to institutions, and campus safety. New/restored monies will provide $23 million to fund scholarships (Oklahoma National Guard Educational Assistance Program, the Oklahoma Future Teacher Scholarship and Employment Incentive Program, and the Concurrent Enrollment Tuition Waiver program).
Then, $26.3 million will support critical workforce development initiatives, including funds to expand nursing education program and medical residency capacity to address the shortage of Registered Nurses and physicians; support institutional efforts to increase enrollment and graduation in STEM disciplines; and continue providing scholarships for adult students nearing completion of a college degree or pursuing an industry-recognized micro-credential or certificate.
The performance-based funds will positively impact NSU's general operations. $49.3 million will fund performance-based institutional allocations to address operational support needs; strengthen college access and academic success services for students; fund strategic collaborations, shared services, and educational resources that drive long-term efficiencies across the state system; and continue investments in data analytics, digital transformation, and cybersecurity. Lastly, $6.5 million is allocated for capital projects to improve campus safety and security and to aid with demolition costs of razing buildings deemed no longer viable or safe.
The state can support our friends and neighbors in many ways. I hope the strategy includes an investment of revenues. NSU is ready to provide a good return on investment.
Steve Turner is president of NSU.
