Northeastern State University operates on a fiscal year budget that crosses two calendar years. For example, we are winding down Fiscal Year 2020 that began on July 1, 2019, and ends on June 30, 2020. Our budget cycle aligns with the state’s cycle.
This is the time of year that I receive several questions from within the campus and the community about the budget outlook. I understand and appreciate these questions and respond with honesty and accuracy.
At NSU, we begin the process of building the budget in February. This involves input from the various programs, departments, academic colleges and divisions. Information is gathered and presented in late April to the Budget Oversight Committee. In May, the Cabinet meets to review the cumulative needs from the four divisions: academic affairs, student affairs, administration and finance, and university and community relations. We receive our appropriation from the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education after the legislative session ends, which means we start constructing the budget over Memorial Day weekend. The finished budget is presented for approval to our governing board, the Board of Regents for the Regional University System of Oklahoma, and the Oklahoma State Regent of Higher Education. We presented the budget to RUSO on June 18, and will present it to OSRHE on June 24.
As one of the 25 public colleges and universities in Oklahoma, NSU’s appropriation is subject to the same percentage of appropriation cuts or increases as the other institutions based on what is approved by the legislature. For FY 21, which begins on July 1, higher education was cut 3.95 percent. This means NSU will receive $1.13 million less for the new year.
In FY 09, NSU’s base appropriation was $39,271,027. For FY 21, our base appropriation is $27,548,632. In other words, we will receive about $11.7 million less than we did 13 years ago. You need to go back to 2005, 16 years ago, to match the current appropriation. It is important to note that these amounts do not include adjustments for inflation. The intersection where the percentage of NSU’s budget that comes from tuition surpassed the amount we received from state appropriations occurred in 2012. Currently, approximately one-third of our operating budget comes from the state, and two-thirds come from tuition and private donations.
Let me quickly acknowledge how grateful we are for the financial support that is provided by the taxpayers in Oklahoma. As an Oklahoman, I love the state and everyone living within it, and I want NSU to fulfill its mission. I want Oklahoma to prosper! I want Oklahoma to provide more opportunities for happiness and upward mobility for my grandson Connor than were provided to my two sons or me. A quality affordable education is critical in order to meet Oklahoma’s workforce demands.
COVID-19 changed everything. Declines in oil and gas revenue changed everything. The lack of available state revenue changes everything. What can’t change is our commitment to public higher education. As the economy recovers, and it will recover, I hope most of us recognize that a restored investment in institutions like NSU has a profound positive affect.
Former President Lyndon Johnson said, “Education is not a problem. Education is an opportunity.” Let’s recommit to opportunity.
Steve Turner is the president of Northeastern State University.
