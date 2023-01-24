COLUMN: Life in the balance

Recently, I traveled to San Antonio, Texas, to participate in the National Collegiate Athletic Association 2023 Convention.
Air travel often allows me to read the documents related to the educational sessions and review information on the items to be voted on. This year there were 12 items to be considered at the business session. Due to a couple of flight delays, I also had time to reflect on the importance of intercollegiate athletics.
For background, within the NCAA are three divisions. What generally separates the divisions are the number of scholarships awarded by sport each year and the number of sports an institution must have to meet eligibility criteria.
Division I institutions generally have larger enrollments, award the most athletic scholarships, and have the biggest athletic budgets. Each institution must sponsor at least six sports for men and eight for women.
Northeastern State University is a Division II university. DII schools must have five sports for men and five for women – or four for men and six for women – with two team sports for each gender and each playing season represented by each gender. There is a cap on the number of scholarships each sport can award – for example, 10 for women’s basketball, nine for baseball, and 36 for football.
Division III institutions make up most of the NCAA membership and do not offer scholarships. Like DII, they must offer a minimum of 10 sports – at least five sports for men and five for women, with two team sports for each gender and each playing season represented by each gender. Generally, DIII schools spend fewer hours in practice and travel.
The Mantra for DII is “Life in The Balance.” According to the NCAA at https://www.ncaa.org/sports/2014/9/25/life-in-the-balance.aspx, “Life in the Balance defines the philosophical foundation that represents the Division II story. It captures multiple facets of the Division II student-athlete experience: comprehensive learning and academic development, high-level athletics competition, and community engagement.”
I am glad NSU is a “life in the balance” institution. I appreciate students who are also athletes. Student-athletes understand the power of discipline, conditioning, collaboration, and good sportsmanship. They have to “balance” schedules, diet, training, homework, social time, etc. These students serve as ambassadors for the university.
I should also mention other groups are essential partners in a successful athletic program. We cannot ignore the marching and pep bands, cheer, Sassy Hawks, pom, athletic trainers, and strength and conditioning staff. With any game/contest, hundreds of students, coaches, and graduate assistances make things flow. NSU is a proud Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association member. The support and guidance of the MIAA are vital. Of course, our fans are essential to the success of NSU’s 10 teams.
The 2023 NCAA Convention was a great reminder of how important student-athletes are to the full college experience. My wife, Penny, and I are sports fans and greatly appreciate spending time with the athletes when they compete and when we share a meal in our home.
The capstone of the meeting is the business session held on Saturday. This year we voted on items such as allowing additional organized practices for football in July, which failed; adding Stunt as an emerging sport, which passed; and imposing penalties on DII institutions that fail to submit the required financial data, which also passed.
Thank you to all those who don the green and white, coach, educate, or train the athletes, or support the NSU Athletic Program in any way. There are great lessons to be learned from students who are also athletes about balance, winning, and losing and delayed gratification. Oh, and don’t forget, good sportsmanship, coachability, and fair play are also great life lessons.
Steve Turner is the president of Northeastern State University.
