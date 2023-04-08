Easter is right around the corner.
A very common plant we see around Easter time is the Easter Lily, or Lilium longiflorum. When producing plants for consumers, you typically want to market a showy product, i.e., a flowering plant. For example, every year on Dec. 25 we like to have vibrant red bracts on our poinsettias. Easter Lily production is interesting because we must hit a moving target.
This year, Easter lands on April 9. However, in 2017, Easter was on April 17. Yet, in 2027, Easter will be on March 28. Easter Lily growers must know their schedules in order to market the ideal flowering product.
When it comes to flowering production, we have to cool bulbs for about six weeks. If we overcool our bulbs, we will have low leaf numbers and longer internodes. On the other side of the coin, if we have bulbs that are undercooled, we have a high leaf number, short internodes, and high flower numbers, but they may not flower in time for Easter.
All this detailing typically is not as important to the home gardener because they are not worried about forcing their lilies in the landscape. When planting at home, L. longiflorum does best in full sun in well-drained soil. Place the bulbs or plants 12-18 inches apart, with the bulb about 3 inches deep. After planting be sure to insulate the soil by placing mulch around the plant. Easter Lilies typically enjoy cooler soil temperatures. Deadhead your plants after the blooms are spent by cutting off the flowering portion of the stalk. The leaves should remain green and attractive through the growing season and turn yellow in the fall. Once this happens, cut the stem back to the soil level.
Before you take them home, inspect the plants for evidence of pests. Avoid any plants which you see insect eggs, mite webbing, holes, or deformed leaves. Dark spots, withered, or wilted leaves can also be an indication of disease in the plants.
After your potted plant’s blooms are spent, you can allow the plant to go dormant in it’s pot and store the bulbs over winter. Once spring rolls around the next year you and then plant the bulbs outdoors in a location as described above. After a few years the forced plant should get back on schedule and bloom at its normal time.
Jodie Parolini is agriculture educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
