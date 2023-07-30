Nearly 250 members of the Oklahoma Home and Community organization gathered recently in Oklahoma City for the group’s 88th state meeting.
This year’s theme was “Piece by Piece, Together Again.” The state meeting is an opportunity for members to come together to enjoy workshops, meet new people, make new friends, and honor fellow members for their hard work. Attending from Cherokee County were Ann Lamons, Bonnie Smith, Teresa Fleming, and Kittie McBrayer. Susie Eden and Dee Mackall attended the awards ceremony on Wednesday, July 12.
Activities started with a tour of the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City on Sunday, July 9. Then Monday our OHCE members had an opportunity to attend a variety of educational workshops, the regular business meeting, and spend lunch talking with other OHCE members from across the state. Shirley Jones, member of Woodall OHCE group, received second place for her life story entry, and I had the honor of reading that story during lunch
Topics ranged from moving to music, preventing muscle loss with aging and embroidery projects, to preparing wills and advanced healthcare directives, character and moral education, and learning about assistive technology, to name a few. Bonnie Smith learned how to make a Scandinavian Star ornament and sharpened her embroidery skills at another workshop.
The banquet was fabulous this year. We were treated to special entertainment by Bailey Rae, a former Bryan County 4-H’er who is now a professional musician. She was a contestant on the television show “The Voice” a few years ago and finished in the top nine from a field of 44,000 musicians who auditioned.
A special awards ceremony during the meeting highlighted all of the great work OHCE members are involved in across the state over the past year. Cherokee County received 14 awards from multiple project areas including leadership development, membership, OHCE Week, cultural enrichment, family issues, healthy living, resource management, reducing child hunger, and Madaline’s Special Award for completing 28 award applications. The work our members do for their communities and OHCE is simply amazing.
Ann Lamons represented the Northeast District as our Heart of OHCE nominee as well. She is an excellent example of someone who cares about the residents and community she lives in. The work done in Cherokee County by our Oklahoma Home and Community Education members continues to have a positive impact on the whole state of Oklahoma. The partnership between OHCE and OSU Extension is one with lasting benefits.
There are than 3,200 members statewide with groups active in all 77 counties. Since its formation in 1935 when local groups were called Home Demonstration clubs, OHCE has worked to make families more resilient, with a greater ability to adapt to change. Early lessons dealt with food preservation, safe and healthy meal preparation, family relations, family finances, and children’s education – all of which remain relevant today.
For other information about Oklahoma Home and Community Education, financial management, nutrition, health and wellness, parenting education, or to schedule a program with the family and consumer sciences educator, contact Heather Winn, at the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County by phone at 918-456-6163 or email at heather.winn@okstate.edu.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
