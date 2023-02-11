COLUMN: Local youth gear up need to gear up for the Cherokee County Spring Livestock Show

Visitors of any livestock show may stumble upon the saying, "The best part of the industry is the people."
This includes the parents, judges, advisors, friends, families, and the exhibitors themselves. All these people work together seamlessly to create an incredible experience for the youth of our county.
However, there is much more to the show than just walking your animal around the ring. Young exhibitors put in long hours of preparation through feeding, grooming, working, and training their animals before the show even starts. These many hours spent in the barn with their projects teach youth responsibility and helps to build a solid foundation of values.
Once it's show time, the students learn the value of sportsmanship. They are taught at a young age how to win and lose gracefully. They are not only competing against others in the ring, but they are challenging themselves to reach a goal or to beat their previous year's placings. Showing livestock can be an expensive hobby as many may already know. This in turn teaches youth about investments, record keeping, and creates an opportunity for them to save money for future projects or other investments.
With all that being said, we are excited to be hosting the Cherokee County Spring Livestock Show at the Cherokee County Community Building this year. The spring livestock show will begin Thursday, Feb. 16 and end with the premium sale on Feb. 20. The Cherokee County Extension Office would like to invite you to come out and support our youth during the show.
To kick off this shindig we have the sheep weigh-in from 10-11 a.m. on Feb. 16. All lambs will be required to weigh a minimum of 90 pounds to show. All lambs must be slick shorn to the skin and no wool will be allowed above the knees. The show will start at noon.
To start the second day of the show, the swine weigh-in is from 8-9 a.m. All swine will be vet checked before unloading. Their weight can range from 190 to 300 pounds. The swine show will begin at 10 a.m. Feb. 17.
Feb. 18 will be for the rabbit and beef shows. Rabbit check-in will be from 9-10 a.m. An exhibitor can show a maximum of three rabbits, and all rabbits will be shown in respective breed classification. The rabbit show will begin at 11 a.m. and will be a tabletop show.
Beef check-in will be from 10-11 a.m. Registration papers on all beef animals must be in the exhibitors' name and be presented to the beef superintendent during this time, except in the commercial heifer or steer class. The beef show will begin at noon Feb. 18.
The goats will finish up our livestock show on Feb. 19 with check-in being held from 11 to noon. They must weigh a minimum of 50 pounds in order to show. The show will begin at 1 p.m.
Note that the descriptions above are not a thorough list of the requirements for each show. If you have any questions or need clarification, reach out to the Cherokee County Extension offices at 918-456-6163. Feel free to stop by our offices at 908 S. College Ave. in Tahlequah to pick up a show book as well. We ask for exhibiting youth to stop by the offices after school on Feb. 15 to help spread shavings for the following show.
Jodie Parolini is agriculture educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.