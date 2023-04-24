It seems winter is finally behind us and spring is making a grand entrance with beautiful flowers, budding trees and cheerful songbirds.
We are officially in the season of festivals, proms, and graduations. For those of us who are not big fans of winter, there have been times over the past few weeks when we wondered if spring would get here. Like the transition of seasons, important projects, and big accomplishments do not always come to fruition as quickly as we would like. What starts with a simple idea often requires many conversations, attention to detail and an enormous amount of work by a lot of folks. Sometimes it seems all the stars have to align, and when they do, great things happen.
Very soon, Northeastern State University will celebrate three important initiatives that have been years in the making. At the top of the list is commencement. Students participating in one of our five commencement ceremonies between May 5-8 know well the hard work it takes to complete a degree. They have been loved, supported, and encouraged by their families. They completed K-12 and then came to us with dreams, aspirations, and a desire to further their formal education. Our dedicated faculty and staff worked with each student, and now we are ready for graduation.
On May 11 at 11 a.m., we will come together for the opening of the new museum in Seminary Hall. It will showcase the important history of the relationship between NSU and the Cherokee Nation. I recall the early conversations in 2013 with then-Principal Chief Bill John Baker. He had made preserving and restoring essential structures one of his priorities. We both knew the significance of Seminary Hall. Since it opened on May 7, 1889, over 133 years ago, its doors have continuously opened to the next generation of students. For us, it was imperative to maintain and protect the oldest building in the state that represents a commitment to higher learning.
During those conversations with Chief Baker, we discussed the need to repair the copper roof, fix drainage problems around the building, and replace the mortar between the bricks on many parts of the building that had deteriorated due to rain, wind, and time. But more importantly, we talked about adding a museum on the third floor. We knew the estimated price for the work was $4 million. On Dec. 2, 2015, we held a special event where the Cherokee Nation gave us a check to cover this work.
Unfortunately, on Saturday evening, Dec. 1, 2018, a pipe in the HVAC system of Seminary Hall separated on the third floor. For over 26 hours, while no one was in the building, water ran from the third floor down the stairway and damaged rooms on the second and third floors. So, we took lemons and turned them into lemonade.
We used the insurance proceeds to prepare the gutted spaces for executive offices, the Graduate College, and a permanent meeting space for the President’s Leadership Class. When the executive offices move out of the administration building, the vacant space will be returned to Student Affairs. I know you will enjoy a tour of Seminary Hall and especially the museum, which will display items placed in the time capsule of the original Cherokee National Female Seminary when it opened in 1851.
In June 2016, a group of faculty and administrators, primarily from the NSU Oklahoma College of Optometry, went to Memphis, Tennessee, to see a renovated clinic at the Southern College of Optometry. It was impressive to see the structure that maximized patient care and significantly improved the ability of the faculty to instruct and observe students/future optometrists.
For more than three years, the NSUOCO faculty and administrators have worked tirelessly to design and program a new building. Much of the initial planning occurred during the pandemic. Although there have been revisions to the early design, bid documents for the site preparation are now on the street, and bids for the building will be solicited later this summer.
It took an alignment of all the stars to get us to this point, along with donations from the Cherokee Nation, Cherokee County Commissioners, Masonic Charity Foundation of Oklahoma, and private donors and the adjacent road work by the City of Tahlequah.
The State Legislature also made a significant investment of $15 million in ARPA funds, which allows us to construct a new building that will match the reputation of the Oklahoma College of Optometry’s program.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the new optometry building is scheduled for Monday, June 26, at 11 a.m. I hope the community will join us for this event.
Good things really do come to those who wait. Commencement, a museum in Seminary Hall, and the new building for NSUOCO are important milestones. I am thankful that spring is here.
Steve Turner is the president of Northeastern State University.
