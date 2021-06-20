Sipping ice-cold lemonade on a hot summer day is one of life's memorable pleasures.
I am not a fan of frozen concentrate, powdered instant mixes, or bottled or canned (refrigerated or shelf-stable) lemonades. While they are very convenient, they are nowhere near as delicious as a homemade version and often are full of artificial ingredients. There is seriously nothing more refreshing than a big glass of cold, fresh squeezed lemonade.
There are two easy ways to make fresh lemonade: fresh-squeezed or DIY concentrate. Either option is made with just three simple ingredients: fresh lemons, sugar, and water. Making your own lemonade gives the option to adjust the sweetness to your liking and gives you're the opportunity to add other fruits or herbs to the mix, like strawberries or mint.
Fresh-squeezed lemonade can be made by combining fresh lemon juice, sugar, water, and ice followed by stirring or shaking to dissolve the sugar or by combining the lemon juice with a simple syrup and pouring over ice.
Concentrate is made by adding fresh lemon juice to a simple sugar. It can be store in the refrigerator for up to three weeks or in the freezer for up to six months, for best quality. When you are ready, the concentrate is simply diluted with water and ice. A good recipe can be found at realsimple.com.
"When life gives you lemons, make lemonade," is good advice. In addition to quenching your thirst, fresh lemonade has many health benefits because it contains lemon juice, as lemons are one of the superfoods. Lemonade made with real lemons is an easy way to get a healthy dose of lemon juice. Lemon juice is an especially good source of vitamins (C, B6, A), folate, potassium, phytonutrients and antioxidants (flavonoids) that can assist the body in numerous ways.
Citric acid stimulates the production of hydrochloric acid in the stomach which improves digestion. Citric acid also slows the break down food and absorption of nutrients in the gut. According to researchers at UC San Diego, lemons have the highest concentration of citrate of all citrus fruits. Citrate is a natural inhibitor of kidney stone formation and also breaks up small stones that are forming. The more citric acid in your urine, the more protected you are from forming new kidney stones.
Citrus fruits contain a compound known as citrus limonoids. One type of limonoid, called limonin found in the juice of lemons, may help reduce LDL "bad" cholesterol and improve heart health. The antioxidants found in lemons have been shown to prevent cells in your body from deforming which can lead to cancer developing and/or spreading. Lemons contain a high amount of potassium which can help to calm numerous cardiac issues.
If consumed in excess, lemonade could cause gastric reflux problems or heartburn for those who suffer from the conditions. Citric acid can also wear down tooth enamel. For that reason, drinking lemonade through a straw is encouraged. Additionally, there are approximately 28 grams of carbohydrate (sugar) or 150 calories in a 12 oz glass of lemonade.
Fresh lemonade--it really does a body good!
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
