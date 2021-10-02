COLUMN: Management practices for cows at weaning

For spring calving herds, weaning season is here, and it is important for cattle hands to focus on ways to eliminate the stress of weaned calves, maintain their health, and maximize their value, but it is equally as critical to manage the cow herd.
Cows are without a doubt the "production factory" in cow-calf operations. They take raw materials - grass, feed, and water- and turn it into a calf to be sold as a return on the cost of production. There is an associated cost of maintaining a cow each that they are owned. Cows should sustain themselves primarily on the resource of forage, get bred and wean off a healthy calf each calendar year to be profitable.
A defined breeding season of 45 to 90 days is an important part of managing a herd for profitability. For example, if bulls are turned out on April 1 and pulled June 15, the calving season that follows should start about Jan. 8 and end by March 22. When we wean those calves at 6 - 8 months of age (now), it is a good time to run cows through the chute and examine the following:
Pregnancy Status - Are cows open or bred, and how heavily bred are the cows? This not only helps to make potential culling decisions on the opens, but also indicates if cows are staying on schedule. Cows that calve later year after year indicate we may need to take corrective action in our breeding, feeding or herd health program.
Mature Weights - At this time of year, mature cow size is informative in planning for winter hay/supplemental feed needs. All herds have variation in mature cow size. If you have 80 dry cows to take through the winter, it helps to know if the average mature cow size is 1200 lbs. or 1450 lbs.
Body Condition Scores (BCS) - One of the major constraints in improving reproductive efficiency is the duration of the post-calving anestrous period. If cows are to maintain a calving interval of one year, they must conceive within 80 - 85 days after calving. Body condition score at the time of calving determines subsequent rebreeding performance to a great extent. A BCS of 5.5 or better at calving is recommended for cows. It is normal to expect cows to be milked down and be at their thinnest at weaning time. If body condition needs to be regained prior to calving, the most efficient time to put flesh back on cows is while they are dry.
Herd Health, or vaccinations and deworming - In modern animal agriculture, the focus is on optimizing herd health, efficient production and maximizing net return to the business unit. Working with a veterinarian will allow you to develop a health program meeting your specific needs.
Evaluate cows for soundness of - udder, eyes, mouths, feet, legs, joints, and disposition.
Individual Identification, calving records and records of birth dates - This is a good time to replace ear tags as needed. Cow age is an important factor to consider along with other information collected to make the best management decisions.
Management decisions based on sound information increase the profit potential of cow-calf operations. Information collected on your cow herd can be used in several ways to improve breeding programs, forage budgeting, marketing and other judgement calls you need to make to improve your operations bottom-line. If you have questions, contact the Cherokee County OSU Extension office at 918-456-6163.
Garrett Ford is the agriculture educator for the Cherokee County OSU Extension office.
