COLUMN: Managing food plots good way to attract desired animals

If you are a landowner, you can elect to manage your property however you see fit. You can manage the land for agriculture by pasturing livestock or baling hay, or you can grow a garden or row crops - maybe not in Cherokee County.
You can build a pond for recreation, plant timber, or even let it all go to return to woodland habitat if you want. You can also plant a wildlife food plot. If you are a hunter, you likely already have experience with wildlife food plots, but you do not have to hunt game to enjoy their benefits.
Food plots provide food and cover plants by increasing the abundance and diversity of plant species available to a certain wildlife species - or multiple wildlife species - in a particular area. By planting a food plot, you are increasing food availability and habitable space for wildlife. In general, food plots can be classified into two types: grain plots and green-browse plots. Grain plots provide seed, brooding, and bare-ground habitat while green-browse plots yield vegetation for wildlife to forage. The two types can also be combined to accommodate more species of wildlife.
In either case, there are specifics to consider and, at a very basic level, planting a food plot is agriculture. You will need to carefully consider your site and you likely need to conduct a soil test to determine the suitability of your site for food plot cultivation. Amend your soils with fertilizers if necessary for establishment. You will also need to select plant species and seeds. If you are wanting to benefit birds, you may select a mixture of grain and grass seeds. If you are wanting to benefit deer, you may select a mixture of legumes, forbs, and grasses. There are specific recommendations available, depending on your wildlife of interest that pertain to plot size and location.
Seed at the appropriate rate and at the right time to ensure success. Winter wheat and clovers should have been seeded in early October. Radishes, greens, and alfalfa should be seeded in the spring. It is important that you use no-till, if possible, to save yourself time and labor but also to preserve any existing seed in the seedbank. Native plants help nourish and house wildlife.
A well-designed food plot operates using the traditional three field rotation. For example, this year, a third of it possesses grains and grasses. Next year, that same third will be left fallow - nothing growing in it - while a different third possesses grains and grasses. In the third year, our first one-third is planted with legumes, our second one-third is fallow, and our final one-third is planted with grains and grasses. This way, in a three-year period, each section can rest for a year before being planted with a legume mix to add fertility for a year and then it is planted with grains and grasses, thus completing the rotation.
There are ready made food plot seed mixes that are available at retail. These can be handy but are often more expensive than just buying bulk seed. There are many ways to plant a food plot and many combinations of crops to plant in them. Be sure to contact the Cherokee County OSU Extension office or the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation if you have questions. Food plots can help draw wildlife in for nature watchers and outdoorsmen alike and if you are not doing anything with a piece of ground, consider planting a wildlife food plot.
Garrett Ford is agriculture educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
