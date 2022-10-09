COLUMN: Master gardening is a vital volunteer activity

Do you love plants, gardening, or have a general interest in horticulture?
Oklahoma Master Gardeners are a vital part of University Extension's ability to provide consumers with up-to-date, research-based information. Master gardening has also become a popular volunteer activity that gives its participants a sense of community spirit, accomplishment, and intellectual stimulation.
The Oklahoma Master Gardeners Program is a volunteer training program designed to help county extension centers meet the demands for consumer horticulture information. Master gardeners take classroom training coordinated by local extension staff with the assistance of state extension specialists. After classroom training is completed, program participants are involved in an internship program of volunteer service. Volunteers that graduate the program will be required to complete 45-56 hours of volunteer time to the horticulture program for Cherokee County Extension Office programs and 40 hours every year after training.
Volunteer activities includes diagnosing plant, insect, and disease problems; staff plant clinics and educational exhibits; operating a telephone hotline in your local County Extension center; designing a demonstration or community garden; lecturing on various gardening topics; and bringing the joys of gardening to senior citizens or young children.
Volunteer service components vary depending on a student's interests, but in all cases are educational, extension related, and represent the interests of the community.
So who can become a master gardener? Individuals with an interest in both gardening and volunteer service are potential candidates for the program. No previous formal training is necessary. There are no major requirements to be a master gardener other than an interest in horticulture and volunteering, and a willingness to learn and help your community.
If you are interested in becoming a master gardener, then stop by our office at 908 S. College Ave., Tahlequah, OK. 74464 to pick up an application.
After the application process, we will call to schedule an interview. Our master gardener program will be held from Jan. 17-March 28. Class times will be held on Tuesdays, unless otherwise noted, from 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. with a lunch break from noon-1 p.m. then lunch will take place from noon-1 p.m. at the Cherokee County Extension Offices in Tahlequah. There is a $150 fee associated with the course that provides the materials for the class.
Jodie Parolini is agriculture educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
