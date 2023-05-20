On the bright side, exposure to sunshine can replenish our vitamin D stores from the sun’s action on our skin.
We need vitamin D to maintain our bones, immune system, and reduce our risk for several diseases. Building our body’s vitamin D levels takes as little as 10 minutes of daily unprotected sun exposure — without sunscreen.
However, do not go overboard with sun exposure. May is Melanoma and Skin Cancer Awareness Month. Every day, 9,500 Americans are diagnosed with skin cancer. Two Americans die of the disease every hour. On the bright side, you can have fun in the sun while fishing, hiking, biking, and gardening. However, we all need to take precautions, especially those who work primarily in the sun.
Let’s try a quiz in preparation for warm, sunny days to see what you remember about sun safety. Which of the following puts you at greater risk for skin cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention? Light skin color; the tendency to freckle; blue or green eyes; blonde or red hair; having lots of moles; or a family history of skin cancer? The correct answer is: All of the items place you at higher risk; however, anyone can get skin cancer even people with darker skin and eyes.
According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, which of the following is the statistic for the number of people who will develop skin cancer by age 70? One in three, one in five, one in seven, one in 10, or one in 15? The correct answer: One in five Americans will develop skin cancer by age 70.
To help remember warning signs of skin cancer, health experts recommend that we know the ABCDEs of melanoma. What do each of these letters stand for? The answer is: Look for asymmetrical, A, moles with irregular shapes, a jagged or uneven border, B, on spots, or an uneven color, C. Examine your skin for spots with a diameter, D, larger than the size of a pea, and look for any spots that are evolving, E, or changing during the past weeks or months.
Name at least four actions you can take to help reduce your risk for skin cancer. The answers are: Wear sunscreen with a sun protection factor of 30 or higher, according to the North Dakota Cancer Coalition. Stay in the shade as much as possible, especially during midday sun. Wear a head covering with a brim that shades your face, ears, and neck. Ball caps do not provide this protection. Wear clothing that covers your arms and legs. Protect your eyes by wearing wrap-around shades that protect against UVA and UVB rays. See https://www.ndcancercoalition.org/ for more information.
Are tanning beds a safe alternative to sun exposure? Why or why not? The answer is: No, health experts warn against using tanning beds because they increase the risk for skin cancer, cataracts, and eye cancer. The Food and Drug Administration lists tanning beds and sun lamps on their list of known carcinogens. Although some people consider a “base tan” from tanning beds as safe, health experts do not.
Self-tanning lotions are available, which are considered a safer, FDA-approved alternative. If you would like more information or to schedule a program locally, contact Heather Winn at the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County by phone at 918-456-6163 or e-mail at heather.winn@okstate.edu.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
