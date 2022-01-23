COLUMN: Minimize hay losses when feeding beef cattle

Feeding hay is a necessary expense to any livestock operation, particularly during the winter months when forage availability is limited.
Recent price studies show that the average cost of hay can range from 4-15 cents per pound of dry matter, usually more than double the cost for the same amount of nutrients from pasture.
Hay is expensive because it requires large, specialized equipment and labor to make and feed, and about half of it is wasted from poor storage, improper feeding practices, or both. No matter how the hay is packaged - small square bale, big round bale, etc. - if you waste it, then you will lose money.
To minimize hay losses, use these general guidelines. Feed hay in minimum amounts or in a good feeder to minimize waste. A good hay ring will limit the chances that a herd will have to trample the hay.
Feed hay in well-drained areas by using gravel to provide a footing or change hay feeding locations to minimize the damage to one area. Always feed your outside stored bales before feeding your inside stored bales.
Large round bale systems are designed to minimize labor, not waste. Remember that outside storage of large bales will increase waste due to weather-related spoilage. Store outside round bales in north to south rows with about three four feet between rows. Store bales indoors if possible.
Feeding large bales can be done a few different ways with some considerations. A hay ring should be used if you are unable to feed cattle daily. Most hay rings have enough space for about ten cows at a time so you may need multiple rings depending on the size of your herd. If you can feed hay daily, then you may decide to unroll a bale and feed it on the ground. This is a popular method because it allows a producer to easily move the feeding location and gives each animal equal access to the hay.
Large square bales - approximately 4 feet long, 4 feet wide, and 4 feet high - are increasing in popularity, especially with commercial hay growers. These bales are more popular with western hay producers because large square bales are densely packed - 18 to 30 pounds of hay per cubic foot - which minimizes transportation costs. They are easily handled and loaded with a minimum amount of labor.
Large square balers are high-capacity machines that can harvest as much as 20 tons of hay per hour. Despite these advantages, this system tends to be impractical for small hay producers because the equipment requires an initial investment of $60,000 to $100,000. Producers often feed these in bunks, or they grind the bales for inclusion in a total mixed ration.
Feeding small hay bales is labor intensive but reduces waste if fed properly. Small hay bales can be fed intact, in bunks or racks or spread throughout the field. Since you usually have greater control over the amount of hay available to the cattle, these bales often have low trampling and soiling losses. Using small square bales will usually result in low feeding losses if fed properly.
Small square bales should be fed in bunks or racks, whenever possible, to minimize trampling and soiling losses. The downside to using small square bales is the high labor requirement.
Handling and feeding costs are two to four times more expensive than for large round bales.
No matter what size hay package or feeding style you use, some hay will be lost or wasted. Proper feeding management minimizes these losses.
Since hay is one of the major components used in beef operations, it makes sense to try to keep waste as low as possible through good management practices.
Garrett Ford is agriculture educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.