COLUMN: Mistletoe: Holiday decoration or oak-sucking parasite?

Mistletoe is all too familiar during the holiday season. Many will hang a faux mistletoe above a doorway inside their home to play jokes or to steal a kiss from a loved one. Now that all the leaves have fallen, if you are driving throughout Cherokee County and look to the canopies of mature oak trees alongside the road, you will likely see small patches of green growth there. That is mistletoe in its natural setting.
It is likely Phoradendron leucarpum, otherwise known as American mistletoe or oak mistletoe, which is one of the most common species in our area. This species is native to Oklahoma and other parts of North America alongside other species such as p. californicum and p. tomentosum.
The mistletoe of European folklore is in the same family but belongs to a different genus - viscum album - than the North American mistletoe species. Although we use different species of mistletoe for our decorations, the customs associated with European mistletoe were transferred to the North American mistletoe when European settlers began immigrating and bringing along their customs to North America.
Mistletoe is a partial parasite. It can make its own food through photosynthesis, but it also sends roots down into the vascular tissue of the host tree to obtain water and nutrients. Mistletoe is spread by birds who eat the fruit and seed of mistletoe and then deposit the seeds on neighboring tree branches in their droppings. The seeds sprout and send rootlets down during the winter.
Large populations of mistletoe can severely stunt the growth of the tree and can even kill it over time. Most of the time, there are only one or two clumps of mistletoe in a mature tree's canopy. Situations like this do not normally need human intervention because the mistletoe infestation is not large enough to harm the tree.
If mistletoe is a problem, there is a product that can help get rid of it. Florel Brand Fruit Eliminator by Monterey Lawn and Garden Products helps suppress mistletoe and can be sprayed on the mistletoe any time after the leaves have fallen from the host trees through midwinter.
This product can also be used in the spring to eliminate nuisance fruit such as sweetgum balls, unwanted apples, crabapples, cottonwood, flowering pear, and other plants. If you desire to hang live mistletoe in your home and are willing to climb into a mature oak tree to get some, while you are at it, make sure to cut parts of the mistletoe plant to help control its spread.
Contact the Cherokee County OSU Extension office at 918-456-6163 if you have any questions. Happy mistletoe hunting and Happy Holidays!
Garrett Ford is agriculture educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
