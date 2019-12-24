As we near the end of the calendar year, it marks the half-way point in the school year. At this time, two short years ago, school districts across the state were beginning to realize a positive change in revenue receipts for the first time in over a decade. This school year, along with an increase of approximately 50 students from previous years, the Tahlequah School District will, see an increase in mid-year funding.
The additional funding is a much welcomed part to our budget plan, as we continue this school year. The budget is linked to a strategy, with each element intended for a purpose or goal to ROAR: "Remove obstacles, achieve results." The bulk of the increased revenue has been allocated in much needed areas, such as line item funding for textbooks, classroom supplies, flexible benefits, and increased pay to teachers and staff, with a focus on student instruction remaining at the top of the list of priorities. The operating budget is tracked and monitored on a daily basis. Funding is purposefully balanced in the use of both the General and Building funds, allowing for planned spending and maintaining a healthy cash flow balance. The District operates with a thoughtful continuous approach to spend with savings. State aid funds must be placed in the General fund for regular operations of the school district and may not be used for building projects or capital improvements.
Although some Oklahomans are making a choice to leave Oklahoma, and among the top reasons listed for this choice include the state's lack of investing in education, infrastructure, and other things to provide a good quality of life for families. Within our local community, this has not been the case. Our local community has been very supportive of our school district and aware of much needed improvements as student growth occurred. Bond issues dating back to 1990 have been passed to fund major building projects such as the middle school, the Performing Arts Center, the Multipurpose Activity Center on the high school campus, and remodeled/renovated libraries, restrooms, new cafeteria spaces for Cherokee, Greenwood, and High School, and Heritage Elementary Schools.
Within the operating budget, there are many key efficiency indicators that play an important role in helping leadership to determine the maximum performance of resources and the effectiveness of the school district in achieving student performance goals. It is the District's objective to continue providing a quality education in the most efficient way. In addition to classroom instruction, the number and quality of basic services provided to our students include: food service, transportation, utilities and technology. Additional direct services to students include: mentoring, remediation, tutoring, athletics, the after-school program, school resource officers, therapeutic counseling and much more. Each of these services includes a cost, and decreases in funding does not mean that students no longer need the services.
As student numbers increase, the need for more educational space or upgraded space becomes a higher priority. The district mission statement says: "Tahlequah Public Schools is committed to providing all students with a quality education within a safe and caring learning environment." School officials have begun planning and working on a new bond issue for capital improvements in the Tahlequah Public School District. The school board has recently hired a construction management company and an architect firm to assist in the early planning stages for several projects. This new venture supports the continuing phases of growth and will help enhance services to our increasing student numbers.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
