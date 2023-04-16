Mushroom hunters have been out in full force, and the most popular species on their radar is the morel.
It’s the thrill of the chase for morel mushroom foragers, and locations are kept top secret. Stephen Marek, associate professor of entomology and plant pathology in the Oklahoma State University Ferguson College of Agriculture, specializes in fungal biology, said morels are one of the safest and easiest mushrooms to hunt.
Most people find them in a mixed forest habitat, such as a riparian area along creeks or a river because of the higher humidity. In the cross timbers, they grow in areas of mixed forests of oak, hickory, and eastern red cedar where there’s a lot of fallen leaves and debris. The leaf litter often suppresses spring grasses and forbs, making it easier to spot the morels that require a week or more to grow. Shaped like skinny pinecones or magnolia fruits with ridges that resemble a brain, they can vary in size from 2 inches to 8 inches.
They’re not like most typical mushrooms that takes just a few days to push up out of the ground. The spring climate – higher soil moistures and temperatures – induce the tree root-like mycelial network underground to form an aboveground sexual state, like the flower or fruit of a tree. The morel mycelium stays underground while the mushroom fruiting body shoots out spores. Marek said around five species of the yellow morel and one or two black species have been documented in Oklahoma based on DNA. The small gray morels are usually yellow morels that have not yet reached maturity.
Morels are difficult to confuse with toxic mushrooms, but the false morel can potentially be toxic. Yes, fake morels do exist, but are usually darker brown or reddish in color without easily distinguished ridges and pits on the caps. When split lengthwise, false morels in the genus Gyromitra have solid stems with contorted tissue, whereas true morels have hollow stems.
False morels can have a volatile neurotoxin that cooks off, and if many are cooked in a small, enclosed room, the chef would be the one to become poisoned rather than the one who eats the false morel. False morel poisoning symptoms resemble that of a bad stomach virus, and in very rare cases, this is followed by liver and kidney failure, coma, and sometimes death. Some adventurous morel hunters in the U.S. consume false morels. This is not recommended and at the very least, false morels need to be thoroughly cooked in a very well-ventilated area.
Even true morels carry the potential to upset stomachs, especially when undercooked. Marek advises never to eat fresh or dried morels without cooking them first. Always thoroughly cook all mushrooms intended for consumption. Once dried, they can be rehydrated and cooked or crumbled into a hot soup or gravy. Many hunters dip morels in a batter and fry or sauté them with onions or shallots in butter or oil.
It’s always good to go out with someone who’s done it many years in a row who’s never gotten sick. The saying in mushroom hunting is “there are old mushroom hunters and bold mushroom hunters, but there aren’t any that are both.”
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.