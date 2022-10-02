COLUMN: Moving plants inside for season requires specific care

There are many houseplants that love to spend the summer outdoors, and we love to have them decorate our porches.
Houseplants that spend the summer outside should be moved back inside by the time the night temperatures are 50-55 degrees. In Oklahoma that can mean late September or October depending on the year. There are certain precautions that should be taken before moving the plants indoors.
• Over the summer plants should be inspected for insects and other arthropods, like spiders. The importance of this step is amplified when bringing plants indoors. Scale, mealy bugs, aphids, thrips, and whiteflies are likely to go unnoticed outside, but they can quickly become a problem once inside. Bushy or full plants can be harboring frogs, lizards, crickets, and millipedes just waiting for a ride inside. The backside or bottom of the pot can be the perfect hiding spot for snails and slugs as well. It is recommended for plants to be repotted in the spring, but you could do so now if need be. If the plants have grown well over the summer, they may have outgrown their pots so check if they are rootbound and need a bigger pot.
• Plants grown in a sunny area should be moved to a shady spot a couple of weeks before being moved indoors. Plants that are moved indoors from direct sunlight tend to drop leaves until they get over the shock of reduced sunlight. Every effort should be made to allow the plants as much light inside as possible. Figure out which window in your house provides the most amount of light. Be careful with placing plants right next to a window because once the winter weather hits, it can cause the plant to get too cold. Washing windows and trimming trees and shrubs that are shading windows can add a significant amount of light.
• Groom plants prior to moving them. Yellowing or brown leaves should be removed and leggy growth should be pruned. Individuals need to wash and dry leaves with a microfiber cloth and deadhead their flowering plants. Many gardeners combine this chore with a good drenching of insecticidal soap.
• Finally, when plants are moved indoors, do not over water them. When outside, plants have plenty of light and much warmer temperatures, which causes them to use more water. By moving them indoors, you are reversing all of this. Therefore when we bring plants inside, we need to decrease the water intake as well. I typically recommend watering plants whenever the soil gets drier, but this may be different depending on the type of plant.
Enjoy the green foliage inside your house once again.
Jodie Parolini is agriculture educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
