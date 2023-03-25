National Nutrition Month is a nutrition education and information campaign created annually in March by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.
This year's theme is "Fuel for the Future." Eating with sustainability in mind is a tasty way to nourish ourselves during every phase of life and protect the environment. The Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Educators, Family, and Consumer Sciences can help you create healthy habits that are sustainable through various programs we offer.
I am conducting a Diabetes Prevention Program in conjunction with the Cherokee County Health Department on Mondays at 5:30 p.m.
The 2015-'20 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends making small changes to eating patterns to include healthier ingredients while cooking at home. Choosing a variety of healthful foods across, and within, all food groups helps reduce the risk of preventable, lifestyle-related chronic diseases including cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and obesity.
Research shows making dietary and lifestyle changes can prevent diseases before they occur. During National Nutrition Month and beyond, make small, healthier food choices - one forkful at a time. Vegetables, including dark green, red and orange, beans, peas and others; fruits, especially whole fruits; whole grains; fat-free or low-fat dairy including milk, yogurt, cheese and fortified soy beverages; protein foods including seafood, lean meats, poultry, nuts, soy products, beans, and peas; oils including canola, corn, olive, peanut, sunflower, and soy.
It's important to create an eating style that includes a variety of favorite, healthful foods. Consider cultural and personal preferences to make these shifts easier to maintain.
During March, everyone is invited to learn about making informed food choices and developing healthful eating and physical activity habits. This annual campaign was created 50 years ago. For 50 ways to celebrate National Nutrition Month this year, go to https://www.eatright.org/health/wellness/awareness-campaigns/50-ideas-to-get-involved-in-national-nutrition-month. For more information or to set a program, contact Heather Winn at the OSU Cooperative Extension Service by phone at 918-456-6163 or e-mail at heather.winn@okstate.edu.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.