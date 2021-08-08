Insects are considered the most successful animals on earth in terms of number of individuals, number of species, and range of habitats.
There are more known species of insects - nearly one million - than all other forms of life, and they occupy nearly every terrestrial habitat. While many may see insects as pests, most that are found in yards, gardens, or crops do not feed on or harm plants. Most insects are just "passing through" and have harmless habits.
Other insects are truly pests, and can be detrimental to crops or landscapes as they attempt to avoid being eaten by predatory insects that feed on pest species. These predatory species are often called "beneficial insects." In many cases, the activities of beneficial insects can prevent or greatly limit pest problems. It is important to recognize beneficial insects so they can be appreciated and conserved. Beneficial insects can be categorized as either predators or parasites.
During their development, in both adult and immature stages, insect predators actively search out and consume several prey insects. Predators include lady beetles, green lacewings, and damsel bugs. Lady beetles - or ladybugs - are among the most familiar beneficial insects. Lady beetles mostly hunt and eat soft bodies insects like aphids, spider mites, mealybugs, and scale insects. Lady beetles are a commonly used beneficial insect in the greenhouse industry.
Insect parasites develop in or on a single host from eggs or larvae deposited by the adult parasite. Common parasites include tachinid flies and many kinds of wasps. These insects caused damage to an insect pest by parasitizing them. Trichogrammatid wasps are very small wasps that are commonly used as a beneficial insect in cotton production.
Whenever you are dealing with an "insect issue," take a moment to properly identify that insect and determine what its purpose is. Taking action to exterminate insects without rhyme or reason can be an unnecessary expense, and may even do more harm than good. To learn more about beneficial insects, see OSU Extension Publication EPP-7307 "Beneficial Insects," or call the Cherokee County OSU Extension office at (918) 456-6163.
Garrett Ford is an agriculture educator for the Cherokee County OSU Extension office.
