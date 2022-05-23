At the end of each spring semester, it is almost inevitable that a well-meaning student will ask me, "What do you do all summer?" The short answer could be I just wait in anticipation of the students’ return in the fall. However, a fair question deserves a thoughtful response.
As soon as our commencement ceremonies are complete, our attention then focuses on the final weeks of the legislative session and preparing the next fiscal year’s budget. There are bills remaining that could have implications for Northeastern State University and higher education in general. We monitor the status of these bills, and when necessary, I make trips to the capital to visit with legislators to express our views and provide insight before voting. I sincerely appreciate House and Senate members from our region who are open to having these critical discussions.
One of the last major elements of the legislative session is passing the state budget that includes the appropriation to the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education. The constitution requires the session to end no later than 5 p.m. on the last Friday of May. The State Regents hold a regular meeting each year on this day to allocate the funding to the 25 institutions. NSU’s FY23 Budget is due to OSRHE and our governing board, the Regional University System of Oklahoma, on June 8, so we have 11 days to finish it. This means a few of us will work over Memorial Day Weekend to finalize the budget.
The NSU Cabinet works diligently to keep education affordable in Green Country. In June, we participate in two separate hearings wherein we share key elements and discuss any proposed tuition adjustments. Once approved, we close out the current budget on June 30 and then upload the new budget during the first week of July.
Over the summer, we have several renovation and maintenance projects that require a lot of hard work by many of our employees and contractors. Some of these projects are complicated by supply chain issues and significantly increased costs. Such is the case with the clock tower restoration at Seminary Hall. Challenges such as these require nimble thought and additional discussions and approvals with the RUSO board.
However, all renovation projects are not built equally and require various levels of attention to complete them within the original timeline. The greatly anticipated HVAC system in Leoser Hall will begin its transformation this summer at the cost of over $5 million. This project will address humidity problems that have plagued the facility for decades. Additionally, in June, we will replace the dome adjacent to Doc Wadley Stadium.
Work is currently underway to add lighting at the softball and baseball fields. Lighting will reduce the number of classes missed by our student-athletes in women’s softball and men’s baseball. We are so grateful to an anonymous donor who made a significant contribution to this overdue and worthwhile project.
The Center for Tribal Studies will soon be relocated to the lower level of the University Center. This new location will provide maximum visibility and an expanded footprint to serve our indigenous students better. NSU and the Cherokee Nation have joined together to renovate and furnish – including artwork – approximately 2,800 square feet of underutilized space. The donation from the Cherokee Nation will also increase immersive learning opportunities for our American Indian students.
We also offer several classes over the summer, host a variety of camps and complete many routine maintenance projects. Our grounds crews keep all three campuses looking great throughout the mowing and planting season.
Summer by design has a different feel, but it is certainly busy and productive. The crescendo is when most of the students return in August to our campuses that are refreshed, attractive and ready for the new academic year.
Steve Turner is the president of Northeastern State University.
