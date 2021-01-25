To the high school seniors in the Class of 2021 - hang in there.
It is painfully obvious that COVID-19 continues to be the great disruptor of lives, plans and normalcy. Certainly, the past 10 months have been difficult, but with some good luck and the available vaccines, I believe we will be in a better place in four or five months.
In spite of all the distractions in our world, now is the perfect time to make a plan to continue your education and earn a bachelor's degree. I invite you to earn your degree at Northeastern State University. Whether you live in Tahlequah or another location in Green Country, here are just a few reasons why you should enroll at Northeastern.
NSU is close to home, affordable, committed to your health and safety, has outstanding degree programs and an inspirational history, and our exceptional faculty and staff are committed to your success. We take pride in our identity as Oklahoma's immersive learning university, where our students gain real-world experience through internships, practicums, residencies, etc. Even if you grew up and live just down the street from our Tahlequah campus, I encourage you to live on campus and participate in the full college experience.
Enrolling at NSU also supports the local economy. In a 2019 study by the State Chamber of Oklahoma, NSU has a $197 million annual economic impact on the communities we serve. For each dollar from the state, we return six dollars. Strong enrollment at NSU supports good jobs, cultural and entertainment events, athletics, and creates a great pool of applicants to fill vacancies in the professional career arena.
As we look to the next normal that will emerge post COVID-19, there will be more demand for education at all levels - not less. The pandemic has already changed many facets of the workplace, and more changes are yet to come. You and your families should look at the top 100 critical occupations in Oklahoma at oklahomaworks.gov.
From a quick review, you will note that 54 of the occupations require a degree; four require an associate degree, 39 require a bachelor's degree and 11 require a master's or doctorate. The lowest median wage occupation on the list is medical assistant at $14.52 per hour - no degree required. The highest wage is for a medical doctor who specializes in family and general practitioner at $101.88 per hour - doctorate required. It is clear from the list that salaries increase proportionately to the educational requirements. As a general rule - the more you learn, the more you earn.
It is also worth noting that approximately 18 of the occupations are health care related. These vacancies range from nursing and medical records to surgeons and paramedics. Half of these occupations require at least a bachelor's degree. Every day we are reminded of the importance of quality health care. Bryan Alexander writes in his book "Academic Next - The Futures of Higher Education" (2020), health care employs more workers than the entire retail sector and all of manufacturing. He estimates that by 2040, one of every three dollars spent in the United States will be spent on health care.
To the Class of 2021, your last year in high school has been unlike any other in the past 100 years. Many traditions tied to in-person ceremonies have been canceled, moved to a virtual format or postponed.
No facet of the high school experience has gone untouched. On the bright side, you have persevered, learned to be nimble and probably gained a new appreciation for time management. These are great qualities to have as you enter higher education - hopefully at NSU.
Steve Turner is the president of Northeastern State University.
