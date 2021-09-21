COLUMN: NSU makes strategic investments with COVID-19 funds

In my last column, I described how Northeastern State University was supporting students who COVID-19 negatively impacted. Specifically, we have or will disburse approximately $14.8 million in Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds (HEERF) designated for student support. These funds have been or will be a lifeline on a troubled sea.
NSU has also received CARES/HEERF designated as "institutional portion." To date, we have received about $22.2 million. The first of three disbursements had the most restrictions. We used these funds to reimburse students for tuition, room and board and other fee refunds that occurred when we were forced to move to a totally online learning environment on March 23, 2020. This expense to move additional classes and services to a virtual format was $1.4 million. When it became apparent that student workers would not be able to return to campus until fall 2020, we made a commitment to continue to fund student payroll at the cost of approximately $300,000. It should be noted that all full and part-time salaries for students and employees have been funded throughout the pandemic.
Early on, C-19 forced us to purchase personal protective equipment, rent and purchase instructional equipment and enhance support for campus safety and operations at an initial cost of approximately $1.1 million. Although these funds were designated for institutional support, NSU used most of them to help students and add classroom technology. Our goal was to transition smoothly, safely and continue to provide great service to our students. These funds allowed NSU to complete the spring 2020 semester successfully.
The second and third disbursements designated as institutional portions had greater flexibility. We were allowed to reimburse the university for lost revenue due to lower enrollment, reductions in state appropriations, etc. The total lost revenue from FY20 and FY21 was $8.8 million. These federal dollars became a lifeline to support basic institutional operations.
For the balance of the HEERF allocation, we have worked to make strategic investments in facilities and technology. Many of you are aware that Seminary Hall is undergoing renovation due to a generous donation of $4 million from the Cherokee Nation. This contribution includes replacing windows on the third floor, both in and adjacent to the new museum. However, there are approximately 148 additional windows that need to be repaired or replaced throughout the building. COVID-19 also reminded us that windows, while decorative, need to be able to open to bring in fresh air.
Speaking of fresh air, over the past 19 months, we have worked to make sure all HVAC systems on our three campuses are operating at the designed capacity. Staff routinely inspect and change filters and review units to identify problems. Although we are having challenges finding equipment to purchase that will arrive in a reasonable amount of time, we are making an investment of approximately $2.2 million in HVAC improvements in student housing and academic buildings.
Lastly, we want to continue our efforts to utilize technology to support our students who live on campus and those who take courses through different technologies. We have budgeted $3.2 million to increase Zoom rooms in Seminary Hall and upgrade the Wi-Fi and switches at various locations.
Other ideas are being considered, including the creation of a large outdoor classroom space. COVID-19 forced many of our music and band practices outdoors. After all the actual costs are known for the projects detailed above, we will make the most of these one-time funds. We accept and embrace our role as stewards of these precious dollars and are committed to providing the safest environment possible for our students and employees.
Steve Turner is the president of Northeastern State University.
