COLUMN: NSU’s PLC program provides immersive learning opportunities

During this time of the academic calendar, much of my attention is focused on the goings-on of the legislative session.
The time I spend on matters related to Northeastern State University President’s Leadership Class is a welcome distraction from the many trips back and forth to Oklahoma City.
In 1974, members of the inaugural NSU PLC received a scholarship of $1,400 that covered tuition, room, board, books, and some expenses. Since then, additional cohorts have been screened and selected each year from hundreds of applications. When the program started, it was said to be the top recognition a student on this campus could receive. During their careers at Northeastern, these PLC students have contributed disproportionately to campus life, have served in key leadership positions in most student organizations, and many distinguished themselves after graduation.
In February, a screening committee conducted interviews and recommended 25 students from across the state for inclusion in the fall 2023 cohort. After I review the recommendations, I get the great honor of calling each of the students and inviting them to be part of the PLC Program. These calls are exciting and often emotional for the students and for me personally. The scholarship provides approximately $10,000 per year for four years. Certainly, this amount has significantly increased since 1974, but it still covers many of the same expenses.
Eight years ago, we added an annual leadership trip for PLC seniors. The trip provides immersive learning opportunities for those who travel with us. The trip is traditionally scheduled for the week before spring break. For the first five years, we traveled to Washington, D.C. In fact, we were in D.C. in March 2020, just as COVID-19 emerged. In 2021, we traveled to Philadelphia to tour places like Independence Hall, Eastern State Penitentiary, and the Franklin Institute. In July 2022, we went to Boston to walk the Freedom Trail and visit Harvard University.
Recently, we were able to go back to D.C. My wife, Penny, goes along as the female sponsor, and this year, Chris Adney joined us as the PLC sponsor. For many on the trip, this was their first visit to our nation’s capitol. For others, these annual trips are the first time they have flown on a commercial airliner, so there is great excitement about air travel and the itinerary.
After arriving in D.C. on March 8, the first task is to teach the students how to navigate the Metro System. Believe me, when the voice says, “doors are closing,” she means it. We then use the Metro to travel to the capitol for a nighttime tour. Former congressman and now Sen. Mark Wayne Mullin provided a comprehensive tour of the massive complex, while sharing a good historical narrative. He is quick to introduce our group to key congressional leaders. We are very thankful to Sen. Mullin for leading the tour for all six of our visits.
On day two, we scheduled meetings with some of Oklahoma’s Congressional delegation. This year we met with Sen. James Lankford and newly elected Congressman Josh Breechen. The students are able to ask questions and participate in discussions about matters important to NSU. For this visit, we focused on international threats to the U.S., funding for Native American-serving non-tribal institutions and hi-tech needs for NSU’s Oklahoma College of Optometry. These real-world and real-time discussions truly enhance experiential learning.
The students also toured the Lincoln Monument, WWII Memorial, Vietnam Memorial, the Library of Congress, the National Archives, Arlington National Cemetery, and many of the Smithsonian museums. The capstone of the trip is a behind-the-scenes tour of the Washington National Cathedral. Lindy Hart, originally from Muskogee, makes time to join us for an amazing experience. Lindy’s husband, Frederick “Rick” Hart, spent 10 years sculpting the famous Ex Nihilo, a part of his Creation Sculptures on the west side of the Washington National Cathedral. Rick passed away suddenly in 1999, but Lindy, and this year her son, Lain, furthered his legacy by sharing his story with yet another generation of students.
For nearly 50 years, the PLC Program has been bringing some of the best and brightest students to NSU. After spending several days with this year’s seniors, I am encouraged and confident that as graduates they will distinguish themselves in yet-to-be-determined ways. It has been a joy for Penny and me to lead them on eight leadership trips. I am thankful that NSU and its generous donors make these learning experiences possible.
Steve Turner is the president of Northeastern State University.
