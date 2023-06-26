Just as the first session of the 59th Oklahoma Legislative Regular Session was wrapping on Friday, May 26, just before Memorial Day, the university experienced a cybersecurity incident that made building Northeastern State University’s fiscal year 2024 budget more challenging.
The process of building and submitting the budget can only be completed once one of the final bills passes through legislature – the appropriations bill that provides funding to the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education. Then the state regents meet and allocate dollars to the 25 public colleges and universities based primarily on a funding formula approved in 2012 and then send an allocation sheet to the respective institutions.
Generally, after we receive the allocation, we have about 10 working days to complete a very complex budget. This year’s budget process was interrupted by a cybersecurity incident that forced NSU to disconnect our system from the internet at about 4:30 a.m., the same day we received the allocation. This meant that several resource documents and budget worksheets we use each year to build the budget were no longer available. To say that a complex process became unimaginably difficult is an understatement. The road to bringing our system back online took a few days, with several in our IT department working around the clock. Space limitations here prevent me from providing more details about the successful relaunch of our system and the remaining challenges we are sorting through each day. The bottom line, we did complete our budget and submitted it on June 9.
I am pleased to report NSU allocation for the FY24 budget increased by $3,589,550 in state-appropriated funds. This includes $913,500 in performance-based funding, $500,000 for the mechanical engineering program we started one year ago, and $2,176,050 for faculty salaries/benefits. In addition, we received year two of funding in the amount of $480,959 designated to meet Oklahoma’s “Critical Workforce Development” needs in STEM fields of study. The STEM funds are considered “at-risk” and subject to re-allocation based on STEM credit hour and degree production in FY25.
This year’s overall appropriation is the largest increase since 2007, when NSU received an increase of approximately $3.4 million. We hope our state is again recognizing the value of a college degree at the personal and public level and what Oklahomans with degrees do to support the workforce and tax base. We applaud all of the elected officials who voted affirmatively to provide some much-needed performance-based operating funds and the other dollars targeted for faculty salaries/benefits and the mechanical engineering program.
I also want to thank Chancellor Allison Garrett and my colleague presidents who worked with the legislature to secure an appropriation increase of almost 14% over the current year’s appropriation.
It is very important to acknowledge that the State Legislature approved an additional $3 million for the new optometry building. Senate Bill 1188 was passed to address some of the significant increases in construction costs. This means the legislature is now investing over $18 million in this much-needed project.
As we look to the fall semester, we have a renewed sense of optimism about what the state’s investment means to our students, employees, and the greater community.
With a primary operating budget of over $93 million, we know to whom much is given, much is required. NSU embraces its commitment to being a good steward of state resources and the tuition revenues paid by our students and their families.
Steve Turner is the president of Northeastern State University.
