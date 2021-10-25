COLUMN:NSU Veterans Monument and Plaza expresses gratitude

In August 2018, I was elated to announce the creation of a committee to evaluate submissions, interview designers, and select a winning design for a monument to honor past, present and future veterans at Northeastern State University.
Committee members are Dr. Debbie Landry, NSU provost and vice president for academic affairs - Marines; Dr. Roy Wood, dean, NSU-Broken Arrow and branch campuses representative - Navy; S. Joe Crittenden, Cherokee Nation - Navy; Dr. Candessa Tehee, NSU faculty, College of Liberal Arts; Christy Landsaw, NSU vice president for Administration and Finance; Zachary Neal, NSU student - Marines; and Tony O'seland, American Legion and NSU retiree - Navy.
At the committee's first meeting, the theme of "NSU Veterans: Serving and Communicating Through the Decades" was adopted. They determined that the work should be a figurative representation of military service from Cherokee Code Talkers in WWI to Vietnam, the Gulf War and present-day servicewomen and men from the different branches of the U.S. Military. The committee felt it was critical that the finished product complemented NSU's architecture, history, tradition and culture.
From there, the committee spent several months reviewing and scoring the 11 proposals received. Five artists who had the top proposals were interviewed and asked to explain the inspiration for their design. After many hours of review and refinement, the winning design by Oklahoma sculptor Joel Randall was revealed to the public on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2019. Mr. Randall's prototype, which depicts members from all five branches of the U.S. Military as well as a central figure representing the home front, captured the time periods stipulated by the committee.
At the front of the pentagonal base is a WWI Cherokee Code Talker depicted as an army soldier providing cryptic communications on the front lines of battle. Next is a representative of the U.S. Marines during the Vietnam War. He is communicating with the type of hand signals that are frequently employed on the front lines. Representing the Navy is a sailor from the flight crew of an aircraft carrier during the Gulf War. He is communicating both through his headset and body language. Proudly representing the U.S. Airforce is a female officer and modern-day fighter pilot. She is shown walking with a flight helmet in hand, having successfully completed another mission with an expression of satisfaction. Depicting the Coast Guard is a rescuer lowered by cable to save someone from peril in the ocean. Here communication and self-sacrificing service are demonstrated by human touch.
Lastly, at the monument's center is a female representation of the home front and/or National Guard. She communicates steadfast patriotism and resolve. She faces east representing the hope and joy of a new day. Bearing the flag while holding a lamp high, she is signaling/guiding the way home. The lantern will be lit internally and will guide passersby to the monument during the nighttime hours.
This monument and plaza would not be possible without the generous support of area donors. Beyond the initial investment by NSU using non-state appropriated funds, the project also received support from the Cherokee Nation, NSU Foundation, Northeastern Oklahoma Public Facilities Authority, Tahlequah Community Fund, Northeastern Oklahoma Community Health Centers, RUSO Regent Gary and Carol Parker, Grand River Dam Authority, Lake Region Electric Cooperative and the NSU Alumni Association. Individuals have also purchased bricks and pavers to recognize the service of a loved one or friend.
We invite everyone to attend the unveiling and dedication of the Veterans Monument and Plaza on Nov. 11, at 11:30 a.m. The monument is located just east of Seminary Hall and faces the Center for Performing Arts. Brigadier General Jon Harrison, director, joint staff, Oklahoma National Guard - 1988 NSU alumnus, will provide the keynote address. I am grateful to the veterans and all the wonderful folks in the region who support them.
Steve Turner is the president of Northeastern State University.
