COLUMN: OHCE has served Oklahomans for 87 years

Since its formation in 1935, when local groups were called Home Demonstration clubs, Oklahoma Home and Community Education has worked to make families more resilient, with a greater ability to adapt to change.
Early lessons dealt with food preservation, safe and healthy meal preparation, family relations, family finances, and children's education - all of which remain incredibly relevant for 2022 and beyond. Cherokee County OHCE members will celebrate 87 years this week by hosting several educational events.
On Tuesday, May 3, at 10 a.m. at the Cherokee County Community building, the Cultural Enrichment committee will host an Heirloom Recipe Board workshop. Turn your favorite recipe into a memorable gift of kitchen statement pieces. Participants need to bring a recipe and our group will supply the board. If you have other decorative pieces you would like to add like a photo or sticker, etc. feel free to bring other items. Anyone interested in attending is welcome. RSVP by 4:30 p.m. on Monday, May 2.
On Tuesday evening, Aprons & Lace OHCE invites the community to join them for their club meeting at 6 p.m. Ed Fite, Grand River Dam Authority, will be speaking at the meeting. May 1-7 is also Drinking Water Week and they have chosen to focus on water conservation, water quality and the importance of water to all.
We all rely on safe drinking water, and it's important to know how water gets to our faucets and what makes it safe to use. Many federal, state, and local organizations work with communities to protect source water, such as lakes, rivers, and groundwater. Protecting our water sources is an ongoing challenge. Stopping sewage from seeping into drinking water sources by repairing broken septic systems and maintaining sewer systems can greatly reduce germs in our source water. Federal, state, and local authorities also regulate and monitor public water systems to make sure water from these systems is safe to drink.
The Environmental Protection Agency regulates drinking water quality in public water systems. Every public water system is required to provide its customers with an annual consumer confidence report, which provides information on local drinking water quality. E
PA regulations do not apply to privately owned wells, although some states do regulate private wells. As a result, the 43 million Americans who get their water from private wells are responsible for ensuring that their tap water is safe from contaminants. If you have a well, take steps to protect it and have the water tested at least once a year to make sure your water is safe from harmful germs and chemicals.
On Thursday at 10 a.m., OHCE members and guests will tour Lake Region Electric Cooperative. Attendees will learn more about how electric cooperatives work and more about services available from LREC.
So, we have planned some great educational opportunities for our members and community members who would like to attend. There is no cost to attend these programs and everyone is invited.
More information about OHCE is available online at https://extension.okstate.edu/programs/oklahoma-home-and-community-education/index.html.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
