You are invited to attend the annual Mystery Tea hosted by the Cherokee County Oklahoma Home and Community Education groups.
What is a Mystery Tea? It is a mystery with parts for members and guests. Guests and members who choose to play a character part will receive information about the character, so they may assume the role of their character next Thursday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. at the Cherokee County Community Building. Bring your teacup and a tasty treat to share with others, and join us to figure out who is the savvy saboteur.
What is OHCE? OHCE is a statewide and county-based organization. Cherokee County has three OHCE groups, and there is also a virtual OHCE group organized through Oklahoma State University. I serve as adviser to Cherokee County OHCE organization. Our members provide community service and educational programs for their members and anyone in our communities that are interested in the programs provided are always welcome.
The neighborhood of Acorn Hill has been tormented by a prankster who goes by the name of the "Savvy Saboteur." For the past week, they have tiptoed around the community at night in disguise, throwing toilet paper everywhere, sneaking corny license plate frames on cars, and planting traps that spew old banana peels. The joker leaves teddy bears with mysterious notes on doorsteps - in hopes the neighbors will work together to solve their riddles and coded messages.
The Savvy Saboteur has announced they will strike on Thanksgiving Day if their identity is not revealed by then. The holiday is fast approaching, and the community is nowhere near finding the mischief-maker. The neighbors plan to meet on Thanksgiving Day, while their turkeys are in the oven in hopes of finding the saboteur before Thanksgiving is ruined for everyone. You live in Acorn Hill and have been pestered by this prankster. You'll be at the meeting for sure. This is where your story begins.
Come and learn more about our organization and help solve the mystery. There will be a variety of tea, fall-or-Thanksgiving-type foods and desserts. For more information or to RSVP for the tea, call me at the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County by phone at 918-456-6163 or e-mail at heather.winn@okstate.edu.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
