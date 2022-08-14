COLUMN: OHCE provides educational opportunities for the community

Oklahoma Home and Community Education began with members in 11 counties.
However, it also had a different name, it was called Oklahoma Home Demonstration Council. The program consisted of gardening, food preservation, clothing, home improvements, and sanitation. Two years later the Smith-Lever Act created the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in a joint agreement of the United States Department of Agriculture and Oklahoma State University and a natural partnership was born.
OHCE and OCES have evolved and broadened their focus over the years but they still hold the same basic values. Both organizations emphasize a value in family and a belief that education is the solution to contemporary human challenges.
Today, working closely with family and consumer sciences educators, OHCE members are promoting research based information related to family, home, and community.
OHCE is committed to educating Oklahomans about human issues, promoting community service, and bringing friends together. Cherokee County OHCE has approximately 69 members that have a strong history of promoting family values and shaping our communities. OHCE members are adults of all ages who are interested in continuing their education on issues affecting family and developing life skills.
At local monthly meetings, club activities are discussed and a lesson is presented by an OHCE member. The lessons often come from educational information provided by FCS educators. Lesson topics cover areas such as cultural enrichment, health, nutrition, parenting, and financial management.
Fran Ridenhour, a Woodall OHCE member, was recognized as our Cherokee County, Northeast district, and just last week at the Oklahoma State level, the OHCE Member of the Year. We are so proud of her accomplishments as a person and member of OHCE.
Members of local groups share a common bond. Their common interests provide connections, create a support system, and form long lasting friendships. On Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. FCS educators will be teaching three 30 minute lessons. OHCE members would like to invite anyone interested in learning more about OHCE or if they would like to learn more about Three Sisters Garden Veggies, History of Food and Family, or National Pancake Day to join us at the Cherokee County Community Building.
For more information or to schedule a program locally about financial management, nutrition, health and wellness, and parenting education, get in touch with OHCE contact Heather Winn at the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County at 918-456-6163 or heather.winn@okstate.edu.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
