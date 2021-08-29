COLUMN: Oklahoma county fairs educate public on agriculture

To many small-town Oklahomans, attending county and state fairs is an annual social ritual, but throughout history, agricultural fairs have offered vocational education for adults and youth.
Fairs were established in the Middle Ages and served religious or commercial purposes. Dating back to 1810, American fairs were first organized by agricultural societies whose members discussed crops, livestock, and land use.
The annual events awarded premiums (prizes) for the best specimens of crops and animals, and their main purpose was to educate farmers. In the 1840s, manufacturers began using fairs to exhibit new plows, planters, and reapers. This, in turn, promoted more efficient ways of cultivating better crops.
The first state fair was held in September 1841 in New York, and other states followed suit.
In 1845, the Cherokee Agricultural Society held the territory's first fair. In September 1871 in Tahlequah, the Cherokee Agricultural Society president, Rev. Stephen Foreman, held the second fair. These successful gatherings stimulated an Indian International Fair in fall 1875. Creek and Cherokee leaders held an intertribal agricultural exposition at Muskogee in the Creek Nation. The event included competitions, education, and horse racing.
As folks moved into Oklahoma Territory with the land runs, agricultural fairs became an autumn staple. Beaver County, in the Panhandle, claimed to hold the territory's first fair when residents gathered in mid-September 1891. Five-month-old Oklahoma City held its first fair in 1889 and promoted expositions through the 1890s. In 1892, the first "Oklahoma Territorial Fair" was held in Oklahoma City. Gradually, county fair associations developed, usually consisting of businessmen who raised money for premiums, sited the event on land purchased or leased for the purpose, and advertised.
County fairs have remained the standard in Oklahoma. At most fairs, admission is free, but a fee may be charged for special events and shows.
No matter the size of the sponsoring community, typical 21st Century fairs have usually been made up of two kinds of activities:
• Educational offerings include livestock and crop exhibits and competitions, arts, crafts, and homemaking competitions, and youth and vocational activities. While the fair's main purpose began as educational, over time fair boards gradually shifted toward making the event an entertainment venue.
• General entertainment now includes rides, food, shows, and special events. All those elements have been present in greater or lesser degree in the Oklahoma fair scene since the earliest days.
This year, the Cherokee County Fair begins on Wednesday, Sept. 8 and concludes Monday, Sept. 13. Be sure to come by and see all the indoor exhibits as well the livestock show. Admission is free and concessions will be available on select days.
Garrett Ford is an agriculture educator for the Cherokee County OSU Extension office.
