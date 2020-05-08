Whether it is raising funds to provide scholarships for 4-H youth, planting trees to beautify the community, or sewing thousands of cloth face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the Oklahoma Home and Community Education group are ready to help.
Established in 1935, the group is celebrating its service to Oklahoma families and communities May 3-9 during Oklahoma Home and Community Education Week.
OHCE continues to go beyond their call to duty in communities across the state. We celebrate them and appreciate all that they do. To date, members have made more than 35,000 facial masks to help communities cope with the pandemic. With a membership of nearly 3,400 across the state, the group’s community service makes a significant difference. Our members have a hand in so many different community events and activities, including community beautification, tutoring students, supporting veterans, providing educational scholarships and supporting local 4-H’ers and other groups.
OHCE’s ultimate mission is to educate its members to be well-informed and able to handle changes in their homes and communities. Through its close relationship with OSU Extension, members bring that vision into reality by sharing research-based information on a wide variety of topics, including health, family and finances. OHCE groups provide more resources and educational opportunities that can help many of our state’s families.
Last year, the group contributed more than $88,000 in scholarships funds to 4-H’ers and other students across the state. Members also reached more than 18,000 Oklahomans through educational programming, philanthropic projects and other activities. They provided $21,000 in support to local community organizations and projects. Many of their contributions are priceless: In March and April, members put in more than 8,750 hours making masks at about 15 minutes each. Groups around the state also are involved in supporting military personnel by sending care packages to troops. Others share their sewing talents and create Quilts of Valor that are given to local veterans.
Cherokee County members have been busy sewing masks the last few weeks, but they also do other projects. Past service projects have included sewing comfort pillows for post-surgery mastectomy and heart patients, laundry bags and pillowcases for children, eyeglasses, the Little Library located at W.W. Hastings, and much more.
I’m thankful I chose to be an Extension educator because of the wonderful, strong and resilient role models I had the advantage of knowing about OHCE through my membership in 4-H as a youth. I’m so proud of what OHCE is doing in our state. If you’re looking for a place to meet people with similar interests and have a desire to help others, Oklahoma Home and Community Education might just be what you’re looking for.
For more information about financial management, health and wellness, parenting or to schedule a program in the family and consumer sciences area, contact the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County by phone at 918-456-6163.
Heather Winn is a family and consumer sciences educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
