COLUMN: Oklahoma roses are high-maintenance landscape plants

Roses continue to be one of the most popular flowers in Oklahoma.
Many roses are considered high maintenance landscape plants, however several varieties and species exist that are carefree, easy to grow, and look wonderful in the landscape. Most modern roses - those that have been hybridized for their striking colors and "ideal" bloom forms - survive, but grow and flower poorly without proper culture.
Before purchasing rose plants, analyze your garden or yard to determine what size, type, and color would be most pleasing. Consider your own interests and ability in gardening. Perhaps a rose requiring relatively little care would be more attractive than a hybrid rose whose potential is never reached due to lack of extensive care.
Bush roses are divided into several categories because of differences in flowering habit, winter hardiness, and other traits. Bush roses includes our peace rose, tree roses, hybrid teas, shrub roses, and many more. There are also climber and pillar roses. Climber is a general term for roses that produce long, vigorous canes that cannot support their own weight. They are usually trained on trellises, fences, walls, posts, or arbors. Many of these varieties can be used as ground cover when no supporting structure is used. This category is usually divided into several groups, although many individual roses may qualify for one or more classification.
February and March is the preferred planting time for bareroot or dormant roses. This is especially true for hybrid tea roses. Fall planting can be done by mulching around new plants to prevent freezing. Do not plant actively growing roses in the spring until the danger of frost is past. Hardened container grown roses, however, can be planted any time the soil is workable. For potted/containerized roses, plant at or slightly above - 1-inch - soil grade.
Old‑fashioned roses, such as hybrid perpetuals, Rugosa, and shrub roses require less overall care than the modern hybrid tea types. Keep a grass‑free circle at least 36-inches across around the base of individual roses. Keep grass out of beds with concrete, metal, or wood curbing or a grass killer. Caution is the watchword when using any herbicide.
Keep plants mulched. Mulch reduces the need for cultivation and kills most weeds. Mulches also maintain aeration, lower summer temperatures, and retain moisture for longer periods. Peanut hulls, pine bark, cotton burrs, rotten manure, compost, straw, and leaf mold can be used as a mulch. However, a good mulch should not pack. Do not use herbicide‑contaminated cotton burrs. Use a two‑inch layer of a fine material, such as rotten manure, or six-inches of a coarse material, such as straw. Mulches may be cultivated into the soil in the spring or renewed. Some herbicides can be used in rose beds to control weeds.
For more information on rose cultivars, planting, and other maintenance information, call your local Extension office or visit OSU Fact Sheet HLA-6403.
Jodie Parolini is agriculture educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
