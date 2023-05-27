Before preparing picnic food, verify that your cooler was cleaned after its last use.
If the cooler wasn’t cleaned, wash it with soap and water, rinse it thoroughly, and dry it before using. The next step is to ensure hands, surfaces, and utensils are all clean. Check to see if there is a clean water source at the picnic location. If there’s no running water, use a water jug, soap and paper towels or moist disposable wipes or hand sanitizer to clean your hands. To be especially safe, use a disinfecting or sanitizing spray on any tables, benches, chairs, or other surfaces you expect to use during the picnic. However, your plates, serving trays, and utensils should only be cleaned with dishwashing soap and warm or hot water.
Now that you have checked all the utensils and plates and serving trays, they should be kept separate from food or other items to avoid possible cross-contamination. Do not use the same plate and utensils for preparing raw food and for serving cooked food. Use a clean plate and utensil set for the foods you cook as this will reduce the risk of bacterial transfer.
Separate raw and cooked foods, and don’t partially pre-cook for picnics. Keeping foods separated in different coolers can help ensure safer picnics. Keep raw meat, poultry, and seafood securely wrapped and stored separately in a cooler, away from other foods and drinks. Also, do not partially cook meats in advance with plans to finish cooking them at the picnic site. Either cook them fully and thoroughly at home or at the picnic site. Of those two options, the best choice is to cook them to a safe internal temperature at the picnic site. Be sure to take your food thermometer.
Storing beverages and perishable foods in separate coolers is a really good idea. Ice melts quickly in the summer heat and opening the cooler frequently to get a drink will expose the perishable foods to warmer temperatures, which is putting your family at a higher risk for food-borne illness. If you’re serving fresh fruits or vegetables, make sure to rinse them thoroughly before packing them and putting them in a cooler. Scrub vegetables with a clean brush and dry fruits and vegetables with a clean cloth towel or with paper towels.
Beware the food temperature “danger zone.” Harmful bacteria grow most rapidly in the “danger zone” or temperatures between 40 degrees and 140 degrees. Cold food should be kept at 40 degrees or lower to help limit bacterial growth. If you have meat, poultry, or seafood that’s already frozen, you can put it in the cooler to ensure it stays cold longer. Try to keep coolers in the interior of your vehicle instead of the trunk, and only take the amount of food you plan to eat that day. Perishable foods, such as hot dogs, burgers, poultry, deviled eggs, and macaroni or potato salad, also should be kept in a well-insulated cooler at 40 degrees or below.
Once the coolers are placed where needed, keep them closed as much as possible to keep the contents cooler for a longer period of time. Once cold food is served, it should not be allowed to sit out for any longer than two hours or one hour if the temperature is above 90 degrees.
On the other hand, hot food should be kept hot — at or above 140 degrees. Wrap cooked food well and place it in an insulated container until it’s ready to be served. Poultry and hot dogs should be cooked to a 165-degree internal temperature, and hamburgers to 160 degrees. Beef, pork, lamb and veal steaks, chops, and roasts should be cooked to at least a 145-degree internal temperature. You may allow cooked foods to “rest” for three minutes before serving.
Unpack the cooler as soon as possible after returning home. Refrigerate any leftover meats and salads that have remained sufficiently cold while in the cooler and discard any foods that have become too warm.
Following these food safety guidelines for a picnic or other outing that involves the transportation and preparation of food will reduce the chance of foodborne illness.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
